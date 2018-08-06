Alex Jones' Infowars removed from LinkedIn, still up on Instagram and Twitter

Screenshot by Joan E. Solsman/CNET

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is quickly disappearing from the internet, though some accesses to his site Infowars is still available on the web.

After we inquired this afternoon about the Infowars company page, LinkedIn responded that it has removed the page from its platform.

"We have removed the InfoWars company page for violating our terms of service. We value the professional community on LinkedIn and strive to create a platform where the exchange of ideas by professionals can happen without harmful misinformation, bullying, harassment or hate. We encourage our members to report any inappropriate content or behavior. We investigate and if it is in violation take action, which could include removing the content or suspending the account."

Pinterest is the latest platform to take down Infowars' page on Monday after multiple people flagged the conspiracy theory account to the company.

"Consistent with our existing policies, we take action against accounts that repeatedly save content that could lead to harm," a Pinterest spokesperson said in an email statement. "People come to Pinterest to discover ideas for their lives, and we continue to enforce our principles to maintain a safe, useful and inspiring experience for our users."

Earlier four tech giants -- Apple, Facebook, Google's YouTube and Spotify -- cracked down on Jones's notorious conspiracy media empire Infowars. Apple confirmed on Sunday that it had removed five of the six podcasts that Infowars created. Spotify removed podcasts linked to Jones on Monday.

Facebook said on Monday that it had removed the Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the Infowars Page and the Infowars Nightly New Page. YouTube removed one of Jones's biggest channel -- The Alex Jones Channel with 2.4 million subscribers -- on Monday.

Jones has been widely criticized for promoting untrue conspiracies about tragic events like the 2001 terrorist attacks on World Trade Center in New York that killed almost 3,000 people, and the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut that killed 26 students and staff.

Josh Koskoff, a lawyer representing Sandy Hook families, issues comment on big tech's actions against InfoWars / Alex Jones: "Unfortunately, for many of the Sandy Hook families, the damage has already been done.” pic.twitter.com/KtLcnMDQeC — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 7, 2018

The notorious conspiracist and his supporters have called the removal of Jones's contents a "coordinated communist-style crackdown" to suppress them, according to Infowars's statement in a report leading its website.

However, the Infowars app is still available on iOS App Store, Google Play store, and its accounts are still active on Instagram and Twitter (which has said it will not remove the account).

Infowars accounts are still active on Twitter because they currently don't violate Twitter's policies, according to a person familiar with the company's thinking. The social network sees the current counter arguments posted in Infowars's threads as healthy corrections of public discourse.

Apple, Google, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Alex Jones and Infowars also didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

First published Aug. 6, 2:32 p.m. PT.

Updated at 5:29 p.m. PT with news of LinkedIn's removal and comment.

CNET's Ian Sherr contributed to reporting.