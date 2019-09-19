Airbnb plans to go public in 2020

Lionel Bonaventure / AFP/Getty Images

Airbnb has announced that it intends to go public in 2020. On Thursday morning, the company posted a brief press release on its site announcing that it plans to become a publicly-traded company next year.

Airbnb declined to provide additional details about today's announcement. In a press release published yesterday, however, the company highlighted a number of recent milestones. Airbnb says it recognized more than $1 billion in revenue in Q2 2019, and that Airbnb hosts have earned more than $80 billion.

Airbnb currently has more than 7 million listings -- that's more than the top five hotel chains combined -- in more than 191 countries and is in more than 100,000 cities. But the company's rapid growth has not been free from controversy.

Users have complained about issues including bedbug infestations and privacy. And the company has attracted both lawsuits and strict regulation in an increasing number of major cities in Europe and the US, due to concerns ranging from "touristification" to rising housing costs to data sharing.

