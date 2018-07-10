A rumor this morning intimated that AgileBits, developer of popular password-manager software 1Password was in talks of being acquired by Apple, sending panic into the hearts of Windows, Android and Linux users until the company tweeted a firm denial.
The story also stated that Apple will be rolling out 1Password internally for all its employees, which could be true, but really only rumor-worthy in the context of what it implies for and about Keychain, Apple's long-time password-management technology. We've asked Apple for comment about that, but did not immediately hear back.
The acquisition rumor started from a writeup based on someone overhearing "Jeff Shiner, the CEO of AgileBits... talking about the 'Apple acquisition' in the glass conference room in the company's Toronto office recently, but we have no firm details on ...the context...". It has since posted a correction at the bottom.
But 1Password is a great password manager.
Discuss: AgileBits denies Apple acquisition rumor, Android 1Password users exhale
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.