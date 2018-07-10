AgileBits denies Apple acquisition rumor, Android 1Password users exhale

Jason Cipriani/CNET

A rumor this morning intimated that AgileBits, developer of popular password-manager software 1Password was in talks of being acquired by Apple, sending panic into the hearts of Windows, Android and Linux users until the company tweeted a firm denial.

Rumours of my acquisition are completely false. My humans and I are happily independent and plan to remain so. — 1Password (@1Password) July 10, 2018

The story also stated that Apple will be rolling out 1Password internally for all its employees, which could be true, but really only rumor-worthy in the context of what it implies for and about Keychain, Apple's long-time password-management technology. We've asked Apple for comment about that, but did not immediately hear back.

The acquisition rumor started from a writeup based on someone overhearing "Jeff Shiner, the CEO of AgileBits... talking about the 'Apple acquisition' in the glass conference room in the company's Toronto office recently, but we have no firm details on ...the context...". It has since posted a correction at the bottom.

But 1Password is a great password manager.