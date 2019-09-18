Adobe

Changing cinematic 16:9 video content to 1:1 for Instagram and vertical 9:16 for Facebook is one of the most tedious tasks you can perform. Adobe Premiere Pro CC's new Auto Reframe tool is intended to relieve you of that tedium.

Auto Reframe reformats video clips and sequences, keeping the main subject or action in frame regardless of a change in aspect ratio. The new feature also independently sizes titles and motion graphics to properly fit the desired ratio.

Video that's been manually adjusted can also be formatted through Auto Reframe without overwriting the existing edits by creating nesting sequences.

Although Premiere automatically identifies the primary subject in the video thanks to Adobe's Sensei AI, the results can be manipulated if needed. A video editor can tell the system how much motion to anticipate from the video from three options: slower motion, default or faster motion. This then generates motion keyframes that can be adjusted as before.