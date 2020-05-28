Add a 100-LED smart light strip to your home for $8

Minger

Let's pause for a moment to acknowledge the modern miracle that is LED lighting. LEDs consume little electricity, last for years and fit just about anywhere. And despite all that, they're crazy-cheap! To wit: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Govee has the . That's after applying promo code WDZ4TW63 at checkout.

This 33-foot string of lights plugs into any USB port, including the one on the included AC adapter. There's an inline controller for quick manual settings, but you can also pair the string via Bluetooth to your phone. The Govee app lets you control the brightness, choose from eight different modes (such as "twinkle" and "slow fade") and set timers.

Although the controller and USB plug aren't waterproof, the strip itself is. That means you can use it outdoors, provided only the lights are exposed to the elements. I could see this being a great addition to a porch or patio.

There are lots of similar fairy-light strips available for around the same price, but few that can pair with an app. For eight bucks, this is an impossibly cheap way to add some lovely LED decor. I just ordered one myself.

Your thoughts?

Get an HP Chromebook 14 for $229 (save $61)

HP

With so many people working (and going to school) at home, Chromebook deals have been few and far between. But here's a good one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, BuyDig has the when you add it to your cart. Original price: $280.

Though not a powerhouse by Windows standards, the 14a has plenty of oomph to run ChromeOS. It sports a dual-core Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The 14-inch screen is the only thing that gives me pause, as its native resolution (1,366x768) is a bit on the low side for that size.

Still, it's an anti-glare display, and it allows for a full-size keyboard. Other notable specs include B&O speakers, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB-C ports and a wide-angle webcam.

This is definitely one of the better Chromebook deals I've seen lately.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.