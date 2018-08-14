Lightstory

A few weeks back I invited you to try a Wi-Fi smart plug for just $9. The bad news: They sold out quickly. The good news: Now you can get a four-pack for under $20. It's a different brand, but pretty much the same basic product.

That product is this: The Lightstory Smart Plug four-pack for $19.39 with promo code 50JJ9HAH. It's normally $38.79. Sorry to say I don't know how much inventory is available at this price.

Incidentally, you can also get a three-pack for $14.44, a two-pack for $9.49 or one for just $5.29 -- all using that same code. I say buy what you need, but with a price point of under $5 apiece, why not stock up?

If you've never used plugs like these before, they connect to your home Wi-Fi network, thus affording control via an Android or iOS app. You can set schedules and timers -- great if you want to switch lamps on or off at designated times or if you've got a crock pot you want to kick on midway through the day.

It's hard to tell from the photo whether these small, circular plugs will block a second outlet, but at least one customer photo (shown in the reviews) suggests they do not. That's good. A lot of early Wi-Fi outlets were big and bulky.

Also of note: These are compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home devices, meaning you can say things like, "Alexa, turn on the lamp in the living room."

If there's one thing that gives me pause, it's that there's no mention of UL certification or surge-protection circuitry. There is, however, a one-year warranty, and the 170 user reviews average out to 4.3 stars.

So if you've been waiting on a way to join the smart-home revolution, here's your chance to add smarts to four lamps, appliances or whatnot for just under $5 each.

Your thoughts?

Epson

Bonus deal: If you're going to buy an inkjet printer -- and I'm squarely in favor of choosing a color laser if you can -- you might as well get one that does all the things. At a steep discount.

Like this one: For a limited time, Best Buy has the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4730 all-in-one for $99.99 shipped (plus tax). It normally sells for $200.

The WF-4730 can print, scan, copy and fax. It has dual paper trays, an auto-document feeder and support for Ethernet, Wi-Fi and even NFC connectivity. You can get remanufactured and third-party ink cartridges for far less than what Epson charges.

Over 200 buyers collectively rated the WorkForce Pro 4.5 stars out of 5, so it's a good bet you'll find this a solid performer -- especially knowing that you saved as much as 50 percent.

Bonus deal 2: Get a Tobox 2.2-quart digital air fryer for under $37 with a CNET exclusive discount code.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!