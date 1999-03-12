Abortion site causes free speech firestorm

Free speech watchdogs have been saying for years that attempting to censor Net material is like trying to plug a hole in a dam with bubble gum. That point has been underscored by the recent events surrounding the controversial Nuremberg Files anti-abortion site. Even after a federal court called the site "threatening" and its Web hosts dumped it, the Net still is crawling with lists detailing the whereabouts of doctors who provide abortions.
Anti-abortion sites vs. free speech
news analysis / video The events surrounding the Nuremberg Files raise another set of issues about how Internet speech is regulated--if at all--and by whom.
