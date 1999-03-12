Abortion site causes free speech firestorm

news analysis / video

Judge slams anti-abortion site

A federal judge orders anti-abortion activists to stop contributing to the Nuremberg Files, while the site has once again been shut down by its service provider.

Nuremberg Files go dark again

The Nuremberg Files is once again shut down by its service provider. Plebeian System, an upstart Web hosting company, says it cut off the site after its T-1 provider threatened to discontinue Plebeian's service.

Controversial anti-abortion site resurrected

Despite her pro-abortion stance, a Dutch free-speech advocate is mirroring the controversial Nuremberg Files Web site after MindSpring shut it down.

ISP shuts down anti-abortion site

MindSpring shuts down the controversial Nuremberg Files after a federal jury ruled that the site threatened the lives of about 200 abortion providers.

How free should online speech be?

news analysis The debate surrounding the Nuremberg Files sites leaves many free speech advocates--many of whom are pro-abortion--uncertain about what constitutes protected speech.