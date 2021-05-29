9 great reads from CNET this week: Broadband costs, UFOs, electric skates and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Over the past year-plus of pandemic living, the need for broadband has become an inescapable truth. But broadband access isn't cheap, and for some people, there's been a hard choice to make: spend limited income to go online for work or school, or to get other essentials, like groceries and other basic supplies.

CNET's Shara Tibken and Maggie Reardon dug into that "affordability crisis" -- who's struggling, what's available to them, what hurdles they face, and how some companies, governments and others are working to make broadband cheaper and more accessible.

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

The US digital divide isn't just due to lack of service. In many cases, the lack of affordable options is the real problem.

Commentary: The Pentagon's UFO videos have us excited about extraterrestrials but don't expect to meet aliens anytime soon.

A new era of digital performance has arrived. Let's hope it's here to stay.

The Segway Drift W1 Electric Skates look intimidating, but it only takes some practice to start loving them.

Good luck trying to participate in live audio chats if you have hearing loss. But improvements are in the works.

The MIT professor sees the beginning of a rebirth and an acute need for greater empathy.

Commentary: Roman Protasevich criticized Belarus' regime through YouTube and Telegram -- until the country's president forced down a plane to silence him.

Commentary: Chatter about the origins of COVID-19 has ramped up, as calls for investigation into the lab leak theory grow louder.

Review: At almost two hours, the special is longer than it needs to be. But hard-core fans of the sitcom will find lots to love about hanging out with these pals again.

