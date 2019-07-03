Chris Monroe/CNET

Everything you say to your Amazon Echo speaker is recorded and stored. Its Alexa assistant also keeps a record of your voice transcriptions and even shares them. The text transcripts stay stored on Amazon's servers until you delete the voice recordings.

The company asserts that the data is used to improve Amazon Echo. That's not uncommon -- Apple stores anonymized Siri data for up to two years in order to improve the product. Amazon's prerogative is likely the same, using your data -- and everyone else's -- to improve the way Echo understands you.

However, with the recent news that Alexa sent a private family conversation to a random contact, you may feel a bit uneasy about Amazon keeping your recorded commands.

Here's what you can do to make sure they're completely deleted.

Option 1: Delete recordings via app

According to Amazon, when you delete your voice recordings, they'll work on deleting the transcripts associated with the account.

To delete your recordings, go to the Amazon Echo app > Settings > Alexa Privacy > Review Voice History.

You'll see a list of all the requests you've made since setting up your Echo. You can choose the recordings you want to delete or tap Delete All Recordings for Today.

Option 2: Delete everything via browser

If you're using a browser, there's a way to delete all voice data in one fell swoop. Head to www.amazon.com/myx, sign in, and click Your Devices. Find your Echo in the list, click Delete Voice Recordings.

You'll see a warning message explaining why you might want to keep those recordings; click Delete if you wish to proceed.

Option 3: Ask Alexa to delete your voice transcripts

You can now ask Alexa to delete everything you've said to her that day or entirely. Just said something like "Alexa, delete everything I said today." This should take care of both the voice recordings and transcripts, according to Amazon.

Contact Amazon

To completely remove your voice recordings and transcriptions, you can also contact Amazon customer service at (888) 280-4331 to make a formal request.

How do I listen to my voice recordings?

In the Amazon Alexa app, go to Settings > Alexa Account > Alexa Privacy > Review Voice History. Tap the arrow on the audio file you want to listen to and tap the play icon.

You can also visit https://www.amazon.com/alexaprivacy and click Review Voice History.

