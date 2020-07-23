Xbox Games Showcase: Everything announced including Halo Infinite, Forza, more for Xbox Series X

Microsoft's is holding an event to discuss new titles for its upcoming Xbox Series X console. This is the latest large event Microsoft's held around its Xbox Series X this year, following earlier showcases to reveal the console's design and show off new games made by its partners.

This time, the event focuses primarily on games Microsoft's making for its new Xbox, including Halo Infinite, the newest entrant in its popular space war epic series.

Watch Live on YouTube here

Watch GameSpot's coverage here

Microsoft operates 15 game studios, and all of them are working on titles for Xbox Series X. In addition to Halo Infinite, Microsoft announced a new action game, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 from its Ninja Theory studio and a fantasy game, Everwild, from Rare. Additionally, Microsoft's new studio The Initiative has teased a new game from the writer of the hit cowboy saga Red Dead Redemption. Some of the rumored games for Xbox Series X include a new installment in Microsoft's fantasy series Fable, and a new Forza car racing title.

Here's everything announced so far:

Halo Infinite

Microsoft showed off gameplay for its new Halo Infinite, which it says will include worlds larger than the past two Halo games together.

State of Decay 3

Microsoft announced the next installment in its popular zombie survival game, but didn't reveal a launch date.

Forza Motorsport

Microsoft's latest installment in its popular car racing franchise was announced as being developed for Xbox Series X and PC, though the company didn't say when it will launch.

Now playing: Watch this: Forza Motorsport trailer revealed

Everwild



Microsoft didn't discuss much about this magical game, but it's being made for Xbox Series X and PC. No launch date announced, though.

Tell Me Why

A new game from the studio that created the well received 2015 drama game Life is Strange. The game will be released in three chapters, the first of which will be available Aug 27.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Microsoft said this adventure game, first released in March of 2020, is being remade with more detailed visuals to take advantage of the Xbox Series X.

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

This expansion to the popular sci-fi action adventure shooting game will be released September 9, 2020.

Grounded

This survival game will be released July 28, 2020.

When

Microsoft's event is scheduled for July 23 at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET, 5 p.m. BST, 2 a.m. AEST).

Now playing: Watch this: PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X: Testing specs inside...

Where

Microsoft will stream the event on its Xbox YouTube channel, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Twitter and on its Xbox website.

See also: Best free games right now for Xbox, Stadia, PlayStation, PCs and Nintendo Switch