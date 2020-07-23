Next-gen Forza Motorsport announced for Xbox Series X

Microsoft

Today during Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase, developer Turn 10 Studios showed off the latest entry in its Forza Motorsport racing series, which will launch on the upcoming Xbox Series X console. Breaking from the series' numbered tradition, it seems like the new game will just be called Forza Motorsport.

The short trailer's footage was captured in-game, and it shows a team in the paddock of the Laguna Seca track getting ready for a race featuring the insane Apollo IE supercar. It seems like players will be able to create their own race team, developing liveries and possibly controlling the crew. The trailer also showed a BAC Mono and Mazda's Daytona prototype racer.

While the game is apparently still early in development, Turn 10 divulged some juicy details. The new Forza Motorsport will run at 60 frames per second in 4K, and it will utilize ray tracing for ultra-realistic lighting and surfaces. The trailer looked gorgeous, with realistic cars and environments, but we didn't get to see much of what the racing will actually be like.

We don't yet know when the new Forza will be released, but the second half of 2021 seems most likely. Turn 10 says the game will be available on Xbox Series X as well as Windows 10, and it will also be playable through the Xbox Game Pass service.