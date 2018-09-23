5 ways you're destroying your glass stovetop

Glass-ceramic electric stovetops are popular because they are easier to wipe down than a gas or electric coil stove.

But, if you have one of these stoves, be careful with what you use to wipe it and how you do it. A bad decision can lead to permanent appliance damage. Here's what to avoid and why.

Scrubby sponges

It's fine to use the soft side of your sponge to wipe down your glass cooktop. Avoid the urge to flip it over and use the scrubby side, though. It is much too abrasive and can lead to surface scratches.

Steel wool

Umm, a big nope on this one. A sponge's abrasive side can leave little scratches. Steel wool, on the other hand, can leave deep pits in the surface of your stovetop. Food can get stuck in these crevasses and become permanent features of the stovetop.

To remove tough, dried-on grime, your best bet is a razor blade. Hold it at a 45-degree angle and skim the grossness off the glass.

Any cleanser while the stove's hot

Always wait until the stove is completely cooled down before cleaning it. Cleansers can quickly burn and damage the finish of the glass, leaving pits or boils.

Heavy pressure

While you're scrubbing at a tough spot, don't lean into it. Extra elbow grease can put too much pressure on the glass, making it crack. A light touch is best.

Glass cleaner

Glass cleaners, like Windex, are a no-no. I know it seems logical to use a glass cleaner on a glass stovetop, but it's not a good idea. The ammonia in the glass cleaner is too strong for cleaning a stove top and can lead to damage. A better alternative is white vinegar.

