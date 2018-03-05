How to clean the inside of your oven window

Alina Bradford/CNET

I have a dirty secret to admit: Even when my oven's spotless, there are still drips of who-knows-what in-between the two glasses of the oven window. How did they get there? I don't know.

For the longest time I thought this particular area of my oven was impossible to clean. I was wrong! There's a secret to getting between the windows, but it's tricky.

The slot is the key

Go to your kitchen and run your fingers along the bottom of the oven door. There, you'll find a small opening. Sometimes the long, narrow slot is in the middle bottom of the door and sometimes it's on one side.

That slot goes between the front and back glass of the door. You can stick something up inside of the opening to wipe the windows.

Hold up, though. It's not as easy as it sounds.

Make the right tool

The slot is very narrow, so your hand or a sponge won't fit up there. After some trial and error, I came up with a homemade cleaning contraption the fits just right.

If you don't have one already, buy a wire flyswatter. The wire handle is thin and can flex to reach inside the oven door. These are typically found near the mops in most department and grocery stores.

Next, wrap the handle with a couple of layers of wet wipes or disinfectant wipes. They are thinner than rags or sponges, so they fit nicely through the slot. Secure each end of the wipes with a rubber band to the flyswatter handle.

That's all there is to it. Now you have a cleaning wand that can go up the slot and wipe down both windows.