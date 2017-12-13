Smooth electric cooktops are one of the easiest surfaces in your kitchen to clean. The key is making sure you don't damage these glass-ceramic stovetops in the process.
Supplies
- Paper towels, lint-free cleaning cloth or gentle cleaning pad
- Ceramic cooktop cleaner (click here for some examples)
- A new single-edge razor-blade scraper (avoid scrapers that are dull or nicked)
- A spray bottle of water
Steps
- Make sure your cooktop is cool to the touch.
- Use a paper towel or cloth to wipe away stray crumbs.
- Use a razor-blade scraper to remove heavy spills that have burned onto the cooktop. Hold the scraper at a 45-degree angle to the surface and carefully apply pressure to scrape away the residue. Remove the debris with a paper towel or cloth.
- Shake your cleaner well. Apply a few drops onto the surface of the entire cooktop.
- Use a paper towel, cloth or cleaning pad to spread the cleaner across the cooktop and rub away stains.
- Spray the cooktop down with water, and give it a final wipe down with a clean cloth or paper towl to get rid of any cleaning residue.
Tips on keeping your electric cooktop clean
- Clean up any spills immediately.
- Avoid using harsh scrubbing pads that could scratch your cooktop.
- Regularly polish your cooktop with the ceramic cleaner.
- To prevent scratches, avoid sliding pots and pans across the surface of the cooktop.
