Smooth electric cooktops are one of the easiest surfaces in your kitchen to clean. The key is making sure you don't damage these glass-ceramic stovetops in the process.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Supplies

Paper towels, lint-free cleaning cloth or gentle cleaning pad



Ceramic cooktop cleaner (click here for some examples)



A new single-edge razor-blade scraper (avoid scrapers that are dull or nicked)



A spray bottle of water



Steps

Make sure your cooktop is cool to the touch. Use a paper towel or cloth to wipe away stray crumbs. Use a razor-blade scraper to remove heavy spills that have burned onto the cooktop. Hold the scraper at a 45-degree angle to the surface and carefully apply pressure to scrape away the residue. Remove the debris with a paper towel or cloth. Shake your cleaner well. Apply a few drops onto the surface of the entire cooktop. Use a paper towel, cloth or cleaning pad to spread the cleaner across the cooktop and rub away stains. Spray the cooktop down with water, and give it a final wipe down with a clean cloth or paper towl to get rid of any cleaning residue.

Tips on keeping your electric cooktop clean