Windows users: How to use your iCloud passwords in Chrome

If you own an iPhone and a Windows PC, you know what it's like to try and make the two platforms work together as seamlessly as possible. From trying to find alternatives to iMessage, or installing the iCloud for Windows app to access your iCloud Drive files, photos and email, it takes effort on your part to make the symbiotic relationship work.

One aspect that's been missing from Apple's iCloud on Windows offering has been the ability to use your Safari-created passwords on a Windows computer. On Monday, however, Apple released an iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome users, along with an update to the iCloud for Windows app.

The combination of the two features brings the passwords that live in your iCloud account to your Windows device, making it easier to sign in to websites without having to hand-type complex passwords, or, even worse, forgo creating complex passwords in the name of simplicity. Below you'll find what you need to know about the new feature and how to use it.

Here's what you'll need to use the new iCloud password feature:

Two-factor authentication turned on for your Apple ID.



iOS 14 or newer running on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.



Either Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome as your default browser.



The iCloud for Windows app installed and setup on your Windows computer. Version 12.0 is the version that includes the new Passwords feature (according to Apple's own screenshots).



The iCloud Passwords extension.



The iCloud for Windows app listing in the Microsoft Store includes a note that states it was recently updated with support for the iCloud Passwords Chrome extension, so it should be available right now.

However, I have tried to download the latest version of the iCloud for Windows app on multiple Windows 10 ( ) computers, but the store claims I already have the latest version. I currently have version 11.6 installed, but the Passwords feature is included in version 12.0.

If the same thing is happening to you, just keep checking the store for the update to become available, it's likely still rolling out to all devices and will eventually become available to everyone.

Once it's installed, you'll have a new Passwords option in the list of supported services when you open the iCloud for Windows app. Check the box, which should then prompt you to install the extension if it's not already installed.

If you're visiting a site that you've saved a password for on your iPhone, iPad or Mac using iCloud Keychain, then you can click on the iCloud Passwords extension to have that information auto-filled for you.

If nothing else, the new feature should convince you to finally start using a password manager. There's nothing wrong with using Apple's iCloud offering, especially because it's free and now has support outside of Apple's own devices.

If nothing else, the new feature should convince you to finally start using a password manager. There's nothing wrong with using Apple's iCloud offering, especially because it's free and now has support outside of Apple's own devices.