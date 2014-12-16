Use Roundme to view, share interactive panoramic photos

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Photos have a way of making you feel as if you were there when the picture was captured. Panoramic photos, especially, have a way of amplifying this feeling by capturing the entire atmosphere and surroundings.

The only problem is, using your iPhone to capture and share an elongated photo requires the recipient to either view the photo in a small, zoomed-out mode, or swipe across the screen multiple times to take it all in.

Neither solution is ideal.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Roundme is a free iOS app that aims to make sharing and viewing panoramic photos fun and easy. Here's how it works:

Capture a panoramic photo on your iOS device as you normally would.

Launch Roundme, slide out the menu and select Create .

. Select the panorama you'd like to upload, then fill in all appropriate fields.

Submit your photo to the Roundme stream.

After you've uploaded your photo, or Space as the app refers to them, you can share a link with a friend, loved one or across your various social networks. Whenever someone views your Space, they can use a mobile device to "look" around your photo as if they were standing in the exact spot you took it. It works similar to Google's Photo Sphere app, where the photo becomes interactive once it's uploaded.

What would a photo app in 2014 be if it didn't offer the ability to view fellow users' submissions, add friends and explore? Of course Roundme offers all that and then some. For those without an iPhone, Roundme is also available on the Web for both viewing and uploading photos.