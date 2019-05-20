Use Amazon Echo to schedule an Uber or Lyft. Here’s how

We've all been there -- you're rushing out the door with your coffee in one hand, laptop in the other and realize you still haven't scheduled a ride. Instead of struggling to get your phone out of your pocket, you can use Amazon Echo ( ) to schedule it for you. Alexa will let you know the closest options in your area so you can pick which one works best for you.

Before you begin, make sure your home and work addresses are updated in the Uber or Lyft app. You'll also need a credit card on file with Uber or Lyft in order to request one of the ride-hailing services.

Here are the steps to book an Uber or Lyft with Amazon Echo.

CNET

Uber

1. In the Amazon Alexa app, enable the Uber skill, located in the Skills & Games section.

2. Log in with your Uber account or sign up.

3. Enter the 4-digit verification code that Uber sends you via text message. Tap Verify.

4. Tap Allow for Uber to receive access to your location.

5. Now that your Uber account is linked to your Echo, say "Alexa, ask Uber to request a ride."

Other phrases you can say:

"Alexa, ask Uber to call me an Uber Black from work."

"Alexa, ask Uber to change my default pickup location."

"Alexa, ask Uber where's my ride."

"Alexa, ask Uber to request an Uber X."

"Alexa, ask Uber to cancel my ride."

Now playing: Watch this: The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo

Lyft

1. In the Amazon Alexa app, enable the Lyft skill, located in the Skills & Games section.

2. Log in with your Lyft account or create a new account.

3. Enter the verification code sent by Lyft.

4. If you've had a Lyft account before, verify it's you by tapping Yes, it's me.

5. Enter your email address and tap Next.

6. Tap Accept to give Lyft access to your location and account details.

7. Request a Lyft by saying, "Alexa, ask Lyft for a ride."

Other phrases you can say:

"Alexa, ask Lyft how much a Lyft Plus from home to work costs."

"Alexa, tell Lyft to rate my driver five stars."

"Alexa, ask Lyft how long getting a ride to work will take."

"Alexa, ask Lyft where my ride is."

"Alexa, ask Lyft to tip my driver two dollars."

"Alexa, ask Lyft how much a ride to work will cost."