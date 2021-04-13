TikTok Duets let you put your own spin on viral challenges. Here's how to make your own

Angela Lang/CNET

If you're on TikTok -- or have seen TikTok videos reposted elsewhere -- you've likely seen a Duet. Sometimes TikTok creators film videos specifically that other users on the app can add to. These can range from dances to singing or lip-syncing songs to viral challenges, blind reacts and more.

Along with features like Stitch, TikTok Duets are a way for creators to interact with each other and for new TikTok-ers to get their foot in the "influencer door."

Read more: How to use TikTok: Make videos, go live, gain followers and maybe get famous

How to duet a video on TikTok

1. Download the TikTok app and make an account if you haven't already.

2. Open the app and find a video you want to duet with. Sometimes creators will make videos specifically for someone to duet with. You might stumble across one in your main For You or Following feeds, but you can also search hashtags like #Duet, #DuetChallenge or #DuetWithMe. The video doesn't have to be originally filmed to duet, though.

3. Optional tip: Once you find a video, depending on what it is, you might want to "rehearse" a few times before recording. Don't worry though, it's not a one-take-only situation.

4. After you find a video, tap the three-dot More icon in the bottom right of the video.

5. Choose Duet (if Duet isn't available, that means the creator turned it off in their own settings).

6. Start recording.

7. When you've finished, add any special effects or edits and tap the checkmark. You can also add a few more effects after tapping the checkmark.

8. Tap Next after you've edited the video.

9. Before you publish, you can adjust your settings -- allow or disallow comments, decide who can view the video and if others can duet or stitch with your video and add a description and additional hashtags.

10. Tap Post (or you can save to drafts for more editing).

Now you're one step closer to TikTok fame (or at least a fun post for your own friends and followers).

César Salza/CNET

Don't use TikTok? Try Instagram's Remix feature for duets

If you don't have a TikTok account, social media app Instagram has its own take on the short video tool called Instagram Reels (here's how to use Reels), as well as a new Duet-style feature called Remix. With the latest version of the app, you'll be able to find Reels between Search and Instagram Shopping tabs at the bottom of the screen.

Shelby Brown/CNET

Here's how to Remix an Instagram Reel

1. Open the Instagram app. Download and make an account if you haven't already.

2. Open the Reels tab and find a Reel you want to remix.

3. Tap the three-dot More icon on your chosen Reel.

4. If Remix is available for you, choose the option Remix This Reel.

5. From there, the interface works the same as making a Reel -- the Reel you're remixing will just be in the shot. Start filming and you can add music, edits and stickers.

6. Tap next to watch and finalize any edits. Like TikTok, you can record and edit as much as you want.

7. Tap next again, write in a caption, tag people and choose to add it as a Reel or to your Instagram Stories.

8. Tap Share or Save Draft.

For more TikTok tips and Instagram instructions, check out our tips on how to use TikTok and what might happen if Instagram for kids becomes a reality.