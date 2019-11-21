Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Tired of the boring, old blue folder icon on your Mac desktop? You can spice up your desktop and change those icons to something more fun -- the emoji of your choice. Filling your desktop with emoji icons instead of regular folders can be an easier and more visually appealing way to stay organized on your personal or professional iMac or MacBook.

Emojis may seem frivolous, but, along with GIFs, they've become an important way that people express themselves in conversations via text and social media. They've also firmly entered the realm of everyday culture, with emoji shirts, pillows and even a movie available.

Here's how to change your Mac desktop folder icons to emoji (these steps were also laid out in a Tik Tok video, of all places):

1. Create a folder on your desktop by clicking File > New folder.

2. Do a Google Image search for the emoji you want (i.e., "heart emoji" or "star emoji").

3. Drag the image you want to your desktop.

4. Double-click the image to open it in Preview.

5. To make the image transparent, press the markup icon (it looks like a magic wand), click the background of the image so that a moving outline appears around it, and click Edit > Cut.

6. Click the markup icon again, and click and drag a box around the emoji.

7. Click edit, select all. Press Command + C.

8. Go back to the original folder you created on your desktop, and right-click on it.

9. Click Get Info.

10. In the screen that pops up, click the blue folder icon, and press Command + V. You should see your emoji appear.

You can also delete the text under the folder and replace it with a blank space to show only emoji on your desktop, without any labels.

