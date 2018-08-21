Here's how to stop your shower curtain from blowing in on you

Does your shower curtain attack you every morning while you're just trying to get clean? It's one of the great I-don't-know-why-it-happens-but-I-hate-it pet peeves. Even scientists don't know why it happens.

One theory is that temperature differences inside and outside the shower lowers the air pressure around the curtain, sucking it toward the water. Another is that the shower spray creates a vortex with lower air pressure at the center that draws the curtain to it.

No matter what causes your shower curtain to fly in at you, there are a couple of remedies to keep it where it needs to be.

Buy a weighted curtain. Most department stores carry shower curtains that have weights on the bottom to prevent them from blowing around.

Upgrade your curtain liner. Lightweight, inexpensive shower curtain liners are more likely to blow in than thicker versions. Look for a heavyweight liner while shopping.

Install a curved shower curtain rod. A curved rod will keep the curtain farther away from the water, making it less likely to get drawn in.

Grab a suction cup and binder clip. If you don't have a tub around your shower to stick magnets to, try suction cups.

On each side of the shower opening attach a suction cup to your shower wall. You can get packs of suction cups at home improvement stores. Now, clip binder clips to the shower curtain, close to the suction cup.

After you get in the shower, force the wire loop on the binder clip around the nub on the suction cup to secure the curtain.

Try magnets. My favorite quick fix is to buy some strong magnets from the craft store and pin your curtain to your metal tub with them when you shower.

Many shower curtain liners also have magnets built into them.

Before you run out for magnets or a magnetic shower curtain, check that your tub has metal in it using a fridge magnet. Some tubs are made from fiberglass or plastic and magnets are useless for them.

