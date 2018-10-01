9 Shortcuts for iOS 12 you should be using

With the launch of iOS 12, Apple launched a new app called Shortcuts. Well, technically, the app isn't new. Shortcuts is just a rebranded and more capable version of Workflow.

To add any of the below Shortcuts to an iOS device, tap on the "Add" link, followed by Add Shortcut. Alternatively, you can view the steps in each Shortcut before adding it to your device if you want to check out how it works, or make sure it actually does what it promises.

Below are nine Shortcuts that are useful for just about everyone.

Amazon Price History

The next time you're shopping for something you don't need right away, use this Shortcut to check an item's price history. The easiest way to use it is to view the item in the Amazon app (or in Safari) and use the Share button to send a link through Shortcuts.

Add Amazon Price History to your Shortcuts app.

Do Not Disturb Timer

iOS 12 brings new Do Not Disturb controls, including a new option to set custom DND times. When you run the Shortcut you'll be asked to select Minutes or Hours, and then enter the amount of time you want DND to remain active.

Add Do Not Disturb Timer to your Shortcuts app.

Intelligent Power



If you stress over battery life, this Shortcut from Reddit will use your current battery percentage, compare it to your predefined settings, and tailor your device's performance based to squeeze the last few minutes of power out of your battery.

Add Intelligent Power to your Shortcuts app.

Install Main Apps

One of the biggest chores when setting up an iPhone ( ) from scratch is searching the App Store and installing all of your main apps. This Shortcut, also from Reddit, lets you enter the name of apps you can't live without. The Shortcut will then go through the list, providing links to each app in the App Store for easy download.

Add Install Main Apps to your Shortcuts app.

Convert Video to GIF

Sometimes an animated image is easier to share, or better suited for a citation than a video. This Shortcut will present your videos to you, for you to select and edit, then create a GIF with it.

Add Convert Video to GIF to your Shortcuts app.

Now playing: Watch this: 6 Cool iOS 12 apps to try now

Shoot a GIF



This Shortcut opens the Camera app, ready to take a set number of photos (four by default). After the last photo is taken, it combines them into an animated image.

Add Shoot a GIF to your Shortcuts app.

Download File

Downloading files on iOS isn't the easiest process. With this Shortcut, you can share a link to the file to Shortcuts. The app will then download the file, and ask where you want to save it.

Add Download File to your Shortcuts app.

Expand URL

Shortened links can be used in nefarious ways to hide the true destination of a URL. If you're suspicious that a bit.ly link (or any other shortened link, for that matter) is going to take you somewhere it shouldn't, then use this Shortcut to view the expanded URL.

Add Expand URL to your Shortcuts app.

Backup Your Shortcuts

I found this one on the Sharecuts site, and it's sure to come in handy should anything happen to your Shortcuts. By default, Shortcuts are synced via iCloud between your iOS devices, but should anything ever happen to your database, you'll be glad you backed up your Shortcuts.

Add Backup Your Shortcuts to your Shortcuts app.

Where to find more Shortcuts

I found the Shortcuts listed in this post on various websites and services. Some date back to when Workflow first launched. I didn't keep track of where I found some of the Shortcuts, so if you created one of them listed above, please reach out to me and I'll give you credit.

That said, I find new Shortcuts, or at the very least inspiration for my own Shortcuts, in the following places: