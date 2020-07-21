Prime Day 2020: Here's what we know about Amazon's big sale

Ray Pawulich/CNET

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? That's an increasingly complicated question to answer. The sale traditionally takes place in July, but with coronavirus uncertainties still looming, the company has officially postponed Prime Day 2020 to "later than usual." However, while there's still no date on the books for the US, India's Prime Day is now scheduled for Aug. 6 and 7.

Could that be a trial run ahead of a US Prime Day? Perhaps, as India just became the third country to hit 1 million coronavirus cases (following Brazil and the US). Amazon might be testing the waters, so to speak, with regard to sales volume, infrastructure capacity and so on.

It remains to be seen whether Prime Day 2020 will happen here in September or October. My money's on the former. And if both months slip, Amazon would probably skip the event altogether or roll it into holiday sales. In either case, expect the usual major discounts on Amazon's own products and brands: Blink cameras, Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets and TV streamers and the full range of Echo smart speakers. In the past we also got solid discounts on third-party products like iPads, Instant Pots and Bose headphones.

Obviously we'll keep you posted as we get more news about dates, deals and everything else. In the meantime, here's some good related reading.

