NFL Draft 2019: How to watch live, when it starts, draft order and picks

Round 1 of the NFL draft is in the books. The Arizona Cardinals drafted QB Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, and the New York Giants made the surprise pick of the night, taking QB Daniel Jones with the sixth pick. Before Round 2 begins tonight, see the draft grades and analysis for each first-round pick and see who are the best available prospects for Round 2.

Here's what you need to know to watch all of the remaining picks be made.

When is the draft?

The first round took place on Thursday night. Here's the schedule for the remaining two days:

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, 12 p.m. ET



What's the order of the draft picks?

You can track the picks made in previous rounds and the draft order for the remaining rounds with CBS Sports' NFL Draft Tracker.

Where is the draft?

After holding the draft for years at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the draft has been on the move as of late. This year, it will take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

How can I watch the draft live?

Watch live for free: This year ABC will air all three days of the draft, If you have an over-the-air antenna hooked up to your TV and get your local ABC station, you can watch for free.

Live updates and analysis for free: If you want to stay on top of the draft as it unfolds, tune into CBS Sports HQ (note that CBS owns CNET) for ongoing coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET Thursday. Preview coverage starts with hosts Danny Kanell and Raja Bell at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Subscription options: The same ABC telecast will also air live on ESPN, ESPN2 and the NFL Network. There's also a livestream on WatchESPN app or the NFL Mobile app (or ESPN.com or NFL.com). One caveat: You will need to prove you have a TV subscription (typically from a cable or satellite provider) that includes ESPN or the NFL Network in order to watch live on either app.

Cable TV cord cutters have a number of options to watch the draft via a live TV service, detailed below.

Sling TV does not feature ABC, but its $25-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, and the $25-a-month Blue plan includes NFL Network. You can bundle the Orange and Blue plans together for $40 to increase your draft viewing options. (The plans are currently discounted by 40 percent for the first three months.)

PlayStation Vue's $45-a-month Access plan includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, and its $50-a-month Core plan adds NFL Network. You can see if a live feed of ABC is available in your area here.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 but not NFL Network. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see if you get a live feed of ABC in your zip code.

FuboTV costs $45 per month and includes NFL Network but not ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 but not NFL Network. Plug in your zip code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of ABC is available in your area.

DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Neither the Plus nor Max plan includes NFL Network.You can use its channel lookup tool to see if a live feed of ABC is available where you live.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime, and require a solid Internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

How can I get these services on my TV?

These services are widely available on game consoles and smart TVs, but if you need to add them to an older TV, add-on options like Roku and Fire TV start for as little as $30.

This story was originally published on April 23.