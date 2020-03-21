Netflix Party: How to simultaneously stream movies with your friends remotely

Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

The days of going to the movies or having a group outing have (temporarily) come to a halt now that we're practicing social distancing and self-quarantine due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. But if you're going stir crazy inside and need a little socializing, a free Google Chrome extension called Netflix Party is at your rescue.

The extension lets you and your friends simultaneously stream shows and movies on your desktop. It also allows anyone in the invited group to pause, play, fast forward and rewind the movies, so you're always on the same time frame. There's also a side chat bar where you and your friends can discuss what's going on in the movie -- much like you would if you were sitting together on the couch. We reached out to see how many people can join your party at a time, but Netflix Party didn't immediately respond.

Not only can Netflix Party help ease the stress of feeling alone all day, but it'll also be something you can look forward to at the end of the day. Read on for how to download, install and use the Netflix Party extension to sync your movie-watching with family and friends.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 ways to supercharge Netflix

Everyone in your group needs a Netflix account

In order for this to work, everyone you send an invite to will need to have access to Netflix. If they don't have an account, Netflix is offering a free 30-day trial for new subscribers. If they're not a new subscriber, they can reactivate their account for $9 a month and cancel at any time.

Netflix Party

Download the Google extension

After everyone has signed up for Netflix or logged in on their computers, they'll need to download the Netflix Party extension. Here's how.

1. Visit www.netflixparty.com on your Google Chrome browser.

2. Click Get Netflix Party for free.

3. You'll be redirected to the Google Chrome web store page to download the extension. Click Add to Chrome.

4. A pop-up box will open. Select Add Extension. You'll now see a grey NP icon in your browser toolbar.

Start watching movies with friends

Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

Now that you've got the extension downloaded, you can begin watching shows and movies with your friends and family. Here's how to get started.

1. Open a new tab in your Google Chrome browser and log in to Netflix.

2. Find a show or movie you'd like to watch and click on it.

3. You'll now see that the NP (Netflix Party) icon has changed from grey to red. Click the icon and select Start the party. You'll become the host, so you can either select the option for you to be the only controller for pausing and playing the show, or you can let anyone take control.

4. Copy the URL from the pop-up box and send it to everyone you want to invite to the group.

5. The chatroom will appear on the right side of the screen. From there, you'll be able to see when someone joins the party.

6. Now you can laugh, cry and howl with your family and friends, and feel a little less on your own.

Need more things to do during this time of social distancing? Here's free entertainment to help you survive coronavirus social distancing, 7 free video chat apps to use if you're social distancing and ways you can help during the coronavirus pandemic.