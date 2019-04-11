Masters 2019 golf tournament: Start time, how to watch, Tiger Woods and more

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

For golf fans there's nothing quite like the Masters. The first major tournament on the calendar is the only one played on the same course -- Augusta National -- each year. And it's fast becoming a streaming tradition unlike any other.

Patrick Reed will try to win his second consecutive green jacket this week, while Tiger Woods is seeking his first since 2005. They'll be up against the top five golfers in the world: Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. This year's field also includes recent Masters champions Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson.

Even if you're a cable TV cord cutter, you have plenty of ways to watch the world's best golfers compete at the world's best golf course this week. Here's what you need to know.

What: The 2019 Masters Tournament



The 2019 Masters Tournament When: April 11-14



April 11-14 Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia



Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia Channels: ESPN (rounds 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday) and CBS (rounds 3 and 4 on Saturday and Sunday)



For the record, CNET is a division of CBS.

Live US TV coverage of the Masters

ESPN: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday



3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday CBS: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on ET Saturday, and from 2 to 7 p.m. ET on Sunday



Masters.com

Free livestreams on Masters.com and CBSSports.com

On the Masters website or mobile app, you can stream live without having to sign in with a pay TV provider. You can also watch a live stream of the Masters on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app, also without needing pay TV credentials. The Masters site will have the TV simulcast live stream each day, and both the Masters site and CBS Sports will offer an additional four live streams each of the four days of the tournament:

You can watch live coverage and interviews from Masters On The Range throughout the week.



You can follow featured groups at the Masters throughout each day.



You can pull up a virtual lawn chair and watch the action as it passes through Amen Corner, Augusta National's most famous sequence of holes: the treacherous par-4 11th, the short par-3 12th, and the long par-5 13th.



You can watch golfers navigate the 15th and 16th holes of the Masters.



Before the Masters Tournament gets underway with the first round on Thursday, on Wednesday you can get previews from the range and watch the Par 3 Contest.

At the conclusion of the tournament on Sunday, the Masters website or app will take you inside Butler Cabin for a livestream of the green jacket ceremony.

Now playing: Watch this: How to cut the cord like a pro

Live TV streaming options



Cord cutters can watch the 2019 Masters Tournament with a live TV streaming service, but they'll need to find a streaming service that offers CBS and ESPN. Each of the services mentioned below offers both, as well as a free, seven-day trial, which will get you through all four rounds of the Masters.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of services featured on this page.

Stream all four rounds on ESPN and CBS

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes CBS and ESPN, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area. See at Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue ($45) PlayStation Vue's $45-a-month Access plan includes CBS and ESPN. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page. See at PlayStation Vue

YouTube TV ($50) YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. It's available in dozens of major metro markets. See at YouTube TV

DirecTV Now ($50) DirecTV Now's $50-a-month Plus package includes CBS and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of CBS and the other local networks in your ZIP code. See at DirecTV Now

Stream only the weekend rounds from CBS

CBS All Access ($6) You can watch the last two rounds of the Masters on CBS's online streaming service. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month. Check here (under "Stream Live TV 24/7") to see if it offers a live feed of your local CBS station. See at CBS All Access

FuboTV ($45) Like CBS All Access, FuboTV will let you watch the action over the weekend. It lacks ESPN but includes a live feed of CBS in dozens of markets. FuboTV costs $45 a month. See at FuboTV

Stream only the first two rounds from ESPN

Sling TV ($25) Sling TV doesn't offer CBS, so it'll get you only the first two rounds of the Masters Tournament on ESPN with Sling's $25-a-month Orange plan. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months.) See at Sling TV

Read more from CBS Sports: 2019 Masters storylines to follow

2019 Masters odds and predictions

Originally published April. 4.