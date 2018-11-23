My brother and I talk about Ohio-based sports teams and cooking more than our respective kids. And we love our own children and our nieces and nephews!

When we aren't commiserating about the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds, we're swapping recipes. (Perhaps eating helps ease the pain of our fated fandoms.)

Last year, my brother shared a recipe that has altered the course of my Thanksgiving planning. Well, it was more of a concept than a recipe. And that concept is taking leftover stuffing, putting it in a waffle iron and creating the greatest leftover Thanksgiving treat I've ever had.

After discovering that stuffing waffles exist, I will now double the amount of stuffing I make for my Thanksgiving feast so that I have enough stuffing left over for lunches the rest of the holiday weekend.

What is a stuffing waffle?

A stuffing waffle is exactly what it sounds like -- a waffle made from stuffing. This revolutionary idea lets you take leftover stuffing out of your fridge and quickly heat it up, replacing the gumminess of microwaved stuffing with the crispiness of a waffle.

Sounds amazing. How do I make stuffing waffles?

I speak from experience when I say stuffing waffles are amazing. And easy. In addition to a heap of leftover stuffing, you need only two items:

A waffle iron



An egg or two



Put your leftover stuffing into a mixing bowl. To help bind the cold, dry stuffing you just removed from your fridge, beat an egg or two, then add your egg(s) to the stuffing and mix. If your stuffing is really dry, you could also add a bit of chicken broth, but I skip this step and just use a couple of eggs.

Add a dollop of your reconstituted stuffing to your waffle iron and within minutes, you'll have piping hot, crispy stuffing waffles.

Matt Elliott/CNET

Sounds easy. What do I eat with stuffing waffles?

Stuffing waffles are easy. If you can use a waffle iron, you can make stuffing waffles. There's no rule against eating stuffing waffles all by themselves -- maybe using a bit of gravy in place of a breakfast waffle's syrup topping -- but there are two main ways to make a complete lunch with your stuffing waffles.

Heat up some of your leftover mashed potatoes, add a scoop on top of your stuffing waffle, and cover with gravy. Add some turkey and cranberry sauce, too, if you are so moved.



Skip the white bread and use two stuffing waffles for your leftover turkey sandwich. A waffle iron that makes square waffles is preferable to triangular or circular waffles for this endeavor.



