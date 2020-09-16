CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Apple event 2020 Apple Watch Series 6 Apple One iPhone 12 release prediction The Mandalorian season 2 trailer Second stimulus check payment schedule Venus discovery

iOS 14 compatible devices list: Will you be able to install it on your iPhone today?

Last year, we found out only iPhones from the last four years would be compatible with iOS 13. We'll tell you if your phone will be compatible with iOS 14, which is available for download starting today.

Listen
- 01:20
ios14pic2

Will your iPhone be compatible with iOS 14?

 Celso Bulgatti/CNET
This story is part of WWDC 2020. All the latest coverage from Apple's WWDC annual developers conference.

Apple's Sept. 15 'Time Flies' event included, among a slew of new product releases (see everything announced here), the announcement of iOS 14's official release date. Starting today, owners of compatible iPhones will be able to install Apple's newest operating system, which was originally announced in June at the Worldwide Developers Conference. Among the new features coming to iOS 14, Apple previewed a new app organizer and home screen widgets for the first time on iPhone ($699 at Amazon), as well as a more compact Siri interface. The new iOS 14 update will also let you play a video thumbnail (Picture in Picture) while doing other things and add face coverings to your Memoji.  

As with any new iOS update, you may be wondering whether you'll still be able to use your old iPhone or if it's time to upgrade to a newer version. When Apple revealed iOS 13 last year, it announced the update would work with iPhone 6S, iPhone SE (2016) and newer models. This year is the same -- Apple isn't excluding the iPhone 6S or its older version of the iPhone SE.

Here's the official list of devices that will work with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. If you're buying a new phone in the fall, it'll come with the new iOS installed.

Devices that will support iOS 14, iPadOS 14

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max 12.9-inch iPad Pro
iPhone XS and XS Max 11-inch iPad Pro
iPhone XR 10.5-inch iPad Pro
iPhone X 9.7-inch iPad Pro
iPhone 8 iPad (6th gen)
iPhone 8 Plus iPad (5th gen)
iPhone 7 iPad Mini (5th gen)
iPhone 7 Plus iPad Mini 4
iPhone 6S iPad Air (3rd gen)
iPhone 6S Plus iPad Air 2
iPhone SE (2020)
iPhone SE (2016)
iPod Touch (7th gen)

Want to know more about what happened at WWDC? Here's everything Apple announced at WWDC 2020. Also, Apple's Macs will have new Arm chips and developers can now order an Arm-powered Mac Mini

Now playing: Watch this: First take: iOS 14 and all its new features
8:10

WWDC 2020

See All