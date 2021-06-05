iOS 14.7: Release date, new features and every rumor we've heard

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

Apple's iOS 14.6 update arrived in late May with new features including another way to locate lost AirTags trackers and high-fidelity Apple Music support. But we're already looking ahead to iOS 14.7, currently available as a developer beta.

iOS 14.7 appears to be another small update, which is not a surprise. The big update arrived with iOS 14.5 in April, which includes the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, stop apps from tracking you for advertising purposes and choose from four Siri voices.

Here's what we know about iOS 14.7 so far. Plus, we're expecting Apple to unveil its bigger iOS 15 update at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. We've collected all of the rumors about the upcoming iOS 15 here.

When will iOS 14.7 be available to download?



iOS 14.7 is currently available as a developer beta, which means you can only access it if you're part of the Apple Developer program. It will likely be available to download as a public beta in the coming weeks. But even then, be careful: Betas are often buggy, and should only be downloaded on a tester device, not your primary phone. We recommend waiting until the final release before downloading. We expect to see a general release in late June or early July.

How can I download iOS 14.7 once it's generally available?

Once Apple releases iOS 14.7 to the public, you should get a prompt telling you that iOS 14.7 is now available and asking if you'd like to download it. Or you can do the following:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Select General.

3. Tap Software Update.

Your device will connect to Apple's servers and prompt you to download and install the update. Follow the prompts to complete the installation. When your device reboots, it will be running iOS 14.7. (Check out our full instructions on preparing your phone and downloading iOS 14 here.)

What devices will iOS 14.7 work on?

iOS 14.7 will be compatible with all the same devices as iOS 14. Generally, these include the iPhone 6S all the way up through the iPhone 12, along with the iPhone SE and the seventh-gen iPod Touch. For the full list of devices compatible with iOS 14, click here.

What new features will iOS 14.7 include?

The latest operating software update appears to be smaller, and focused on under-the-hood changes. Here's what we've seen in the developer beta version of the software so far.

Set timers on your HomePod using the Home app

While you've been able to set timers on HomePod for a while, you previously needed to do this using Siri. In iOS 14.7, you can set a timer for your HomePod through the Home app, without having to ask Siri, 9To5Mac found in the developer beta code. The new option is located below HomePod alarms. (This could be another sign that Apple will have some big smart home news coming at WWDC next week -- earlier this week, the company posted a job that mentioned an operating system called "HomeOS," which has yet to be announced. The mention of HomeOS has since been removed from the posting.)

Weather app air quality feature expanding to more countries

iOS 14 added the ability to see air quality measures in the Weather app, but only in a few regions. In the iOS 14.7 developer beta, this feature appears to be expanded to more countries, 9to5Mac spotted.

Battery drain bug fix

Several people have reported an issue with their iPhone battery draining quickly since updating to iOS 14.6. Apple has yet to address the issue, but it seems possible it could be fixed in iOS 14.7.

For more, check out how to download iOS 14.5, and some of the best hidden iPhone features we've found in iOS 14. And before you make any OS updates, make sure your iPhone and iPad are ready to do so.