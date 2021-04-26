iOS 14.5 is here: How to download and install it on your iPhone and iPad right now

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple's latest update for the iPhone and iPad ( ) is now available. The new software, iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, includes several new features and improvements. For example, you can now unlock your iPhone using Face ID when wearing a facial covering, and you'll now have the option to stop apps from tracking you across the web and other apps. There are also new Siri voices that you can choose from.

The release of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 comes after Apple's first event of 2021 where the company announced new iPad Pro models, the Tile-like AirTag and colorful iMacs.

If you're ready to jump right into Apple's latest operating system for your phone or tablet, I'll walk you through the steps below. However, it might be a good idea to wait a few days before installing new software in case there are any issues. Keep in mind, if you take the plunge now, going back to iOS 14.4 isn't really possible.

Wait: Get your iPhone or iPad ready before installing the update

It's easy to get really excited and install a new software update and all of its fancy features the moment it's available, but don't get too overzealous. I suggest taking a few minutes to do some routine maintenance on your iPhone or iPad before tapping on that install button.

Not only will it help ensure a smooth update, but you'll free up storage and clutter in the process, and you'll have a fresh backup at the ready should anything go wrong when you install the update.

We have a guide that walks you through cleaning up your device's storage and the best method for creating a backup.

Which iPhones and iPads are supported?

Apple is keeping its portfolio of supported iPhone and iPad models the same as for iOS 13.

Devices that will support iOS 14, iPadOS 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max iPad Pro 12.9-inch (fourth generation) iPhone 12 Pro iPad Pro 11-inch (second generation) iPhone 12 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third generation) iPhone 12 Mini iPad Pro 11-inch (first generation) Phone 11 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (second generation) iPhone 11 Pro iPad Pro 12.9-inch (first generation) iPhone 11 Pro Max iPad Pro 10.5-inch iPhone XS iPad Pro 9.7-inch iPhone XS Max iPad (seventh generation) iPhone XR iPad (sixth generation) iPhone X iPad (fifth generation) iPhone 8 iPad Mini (fifth generation) iPhone 8 Plus iPad Mini 4 iPhone 7 iPad Air (third generation) iPhone 7 Plus iPad Air 2 iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPhone SE (second generation)

iPod Touch (seventh generation)



How to install iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5



The good news is if you've ever installed a software update on your phone or tablet, you'll feel right at home installing iOS 14.5. It installs just like any other software update, there aren't any extra steps you need to take. That said, It's a good idea to have your device plugged into a charger to ensure you don't drain the battery, and a strong Wi-Fi connection will help speed up the process without burning through your data plan. On your iPhone or iPad, follow these steps:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Select General.

3. Tap Software Update.

Your device will connect to Apple's servers and prompt you to download and install the update. Follow the prompts to complete the installation. When your device reboots, it will be running iOS 14.5 or iPadOS 14.5.

