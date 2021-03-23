Instagram need a refresh? Here's how to change your username

James Martin/CNET

Your Instagram username is a fun way to convey your personality on the social media app. It can be your regular name or something quirky. Maybe you got married and want to swap to your spouse's last name or hyphenate, or are just looking to make a change.

Instagram is a bit more lax when it comes to changing your name, compared to stricter stipulations on Facebook. On Instagram, you can change your name an unlimited number of times, and include punctuation, numbers or random words -- pretty much whatever you want.

Here's how to change your Instagram username:

1. Open the Instagram app.

2. Tap your profile icon in the bottom right of the screen.

3. Choose Edit Profile.

4. Enter in your new username in the given field.

Instagram will let you know if the name is taken by another user. When you find one that's up for grabs, tap the checkmark to confirm.

One important note: If you decide you hate your new username, you've got a six day window to go back to your old username. Otherwise, someone might take your old one and you'll be stuck with the new one.

You can also change your actual name on Instagram. For example, you might choose to make your username JaneLovesCats, but you could keep your name visible as Jane Doe on your profile. You could also have your name and username be the same.

Changing your name on Instagram is essentially the same as changing your username:

1. Open the Instagram app.

2. Tap your profile icon in the bottom right of the screen.

3. Choose Edit Profile.

4. Enter in your new name field.

Unlike your username, Instagram will only let you change your name twice in 14 days.

