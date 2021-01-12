If your Amazon Echo isn't connecting to Wi-Fi, try this

Chris Monroe/CNET

When you say "Alexa, turn on the lights," only to get nothing but a spinning orange light, this is an indicator that your Amazon Echo is having issues connecting to Wi-Fi. Unfortunately, this is all too common an occurrence and can be attributed to several different problems. If and when it happens, there are steps you can take to fix your speaker's connectivity issues.

You'll first need to detect the culprit of your Wi-Fi problem -- for example, see if your Echo device is too far from your router or check to see if it's your router that isn't working properly. Once you figure out what's blocking the Echo from connecting to your network, you can begin the steps to reconnect your speaker.

Here's what to do if your Amazon Echo isn't connecting to your Wi-Fi.

See what's causing the issue: Your Amazon Echo or your router?

To determine what's causing the disconnect between your Echo speaker and Wi-Fi, you need to find out where the issue is stemming from.

Amazon Echo:

Your speaker isn't within 30 feet of your router.

Your Echo device is sitting under or near a microwave, baby monitor or other devices that could be causing interference.

Router:

See if the Wi-Fi is properly working on other devices, like your phone.

Make sure you're using the correct Wi-Fi password.

Ry Crist/CNET

If your Echo speaker is the source of the problem, do this

If you find that your Echo device is the issue, try unplugging it from the wall for at least three seconds and plugging it back in. Then, try placing it in the same room as your router, to begin with, as the signal could be too weak. If this works, your speaker was likely too far away from your router.

If it's still not connecting to the Wi-Fi, you'll need to reset the speaker. However, you should note that factory resetting your Echo will completely erase all your data -- but this shouldn't be a concern if it's a new device you're setting up.

If your router is the issue, do this

If you've determined it's your router causing your Echo not to connect to the Wi-Fi -- maybe your router is flashing red or no other devices are connecting to it -- it's time to restart it. I often find the best way to restart my router is by unplugging it for around 15 seconds and plugging it back in. Once it reboots, try connecting your Echo to your router's faster 5GHz Wi-Fi network instead of the 2.4GHz network, if you see both as options.

If you've exhausted every tip and trick out there, but still can't get your Amazon Echo to connect to the Wi-Fi, it may be time to contact your internet provider (if other devices aren't connecting). If it's your Echo causing the problem, contact Amazon customer service for the next steps to take (you may need a new device).

