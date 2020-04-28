How to see quoted replies and retweets on Twitter

Angela Lang/CNET

The best part about seeing a tweet catch fire on social media is reading snarky responses from people who retweet the tweet and add their own jabs, otherwise known as a quote reply or a quote retweet. Unfortunately, Twitter doesn't offer any single-click solution that will take you straight to a page to see all of the quoted replies.

You can tag a bot like Quoted Replies in a reply to the original tweet, which will then generate a link, but that means you have to let everyone know you're lurking around a particular tweet. Not ideal. While there are other ways to get the job done, here's one of the easiest ways to search and find all of the quoted replies and retweets for a particular tweet.

1. Go to the original tweet, and look at the URL in your browser's address bar.

2. Copy that 19-digit string of numbers at the end of the tweet's URL.

If you're using Twitter for iPhone or Android, you can also click the share icon (the icon to the immediate right of the heart icon). When a list of options appears, tap Copy link to tweet.

3. Back on your Twitter Home screen, click the magnifying glass Search icon.

4. In the search bar, type url: then paste the string of numbers you copied in step 1.

If you're on Android or iPhone and you copied the link to the tweet, paste that link and delete everything except the 19-digit string of numbers at the end. Then type url: at the front of those numbers.

Tip: Sometimes, at the end of that 19-digit string of numbers, you'll see a question mark followed by more letters, numbers, and symbols. Delete those too, or your search won't work like you want it to.

5. Now hit enter and -- bada-bing! -- you can browse all the snarky replies and hot takes your heart desires.

