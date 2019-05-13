How to link your Fitbit to Amazon Alexa

Have you ever wanted to check your Fitbit to see how many steps you've taken, but your hands were occupied in dishwater? Or maybe you've been cooking breakfast and want to know how you slept the night before, but your hands are covered in raw egg whites. You can use Amazon's Alexa voice assistant to get the data hands-free, and we'll show you the steps for how to set it up.

All you need to do is link your Fitbit to the Amazon Alexa app and say, "Alexa, ask my Fitbit…" and then one of a few different Fitbit data options, and your robot friend -- i.e. your smart home device -- will read out the information.

Here's how to sync your Fitbit with Alexa and an Echo speaker.

Adding a Fitbit to the Amazon Alexa app

1. Start off by saying, "Alexa, link my Fitbit."

2. Open your Amazon Alexa app.

3. Tap the three stacked lines at the top right corner.

4. Tap Skills & Games, then select the Your Skills tab (When you ask Alexa to connect to a device, it's stored in the Your Skills tab so you can finish the setup).

5. Select Fitbit from the list and tap Settings.

6. Tap Link Account and enter the email address and password associated with your Fitbit.

7. Check each box you want Alexa to pull data from and uncheck any that you want to keep private.

Now you can get your Fitbit stats without looking at your wrist.

Now playing: Watch this: The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo

Sarah Tew/CNET

What can I ask Alexa about my Fitbit?

Depending on what boxes you selected, here are some of the things you can ask Alexa:

"Alexa, ask Fitbit how I'm doing today."

"Alexa, ask Fitbit how many steps I've taken."

"Alexa, ask Fitbit how many calories I've burned."

"Alexa, ask Fitbit how I slept last night."

"Alexa, ask Fitbit what my resting heart rate is."

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

How do I remove my Fitbit from the Alexa app?

1. Once you're in the Amazon Alexa app, tap the three stacked lines.

2. Choose Skills & Games and tap Your Skills.

3. Select Fitbit and tap Disable Skill.

4. A message will appear saying, "If you disable Fitbit, any skill-related information will be deleted. Would you like to disable the skill?" Tap Disable.