How to install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 when they launch tomorrow

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple Event

Apple will release iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on Wednesday, Sept. 16, bringing plenty of new features and performance improvements to its iPhone ( ) and iPad ( ) line (here's how to prepare your iPhone or iPad today). The announcement was made at Apple's Sept. 15 "Time Flies" event, where the company also announced two new Apple Watch models, and a revamped iPad Air.

Apple's been continuously updating its iOS software since releasing the first iPhone in 2007, and the first iPad in 2010. In most recent years, the company's added features such as a dark mode, improved multitasking on the iPad putting apps side by side and new privacy features such as "Sign in with Apple," which is designed to keep apps from collecting information from you without your knowledge.

In 2019, Apple split iOS and iPadOS, effectively promising it would focus resources on new features for the iPad that may not arrive on the iPhone. The intent was to build an iPad experience that could be more competitive with a full computer experience. One new feature the company's released for the iPad is support for using an external mouse or trackpad, making it easier for people to use the device along with a keyboard.

This year, iOS 14 introduces new tricks to the iPhone like small apps, known as widgets, for the home screen. With iPadOS 14, Apple's adding in features like better search capabilities. And both devices will start allowing people to choose default apps for email and web browser, as well as a new messages program that makes organizing conversations much easier.

Below you'll find instructions for installing the update, once it's live on Sept. 16.

Read more: iPhone 12 rumors: Everything we think we know

Now playing: Watch this: Apple announces 8th-gen iPad

Get your iPhone or iPad ready before installing the update

It's easy to get really excited and install a new software update and all of its fancy features the moment it's available, but don't get too overzealous. I suggest taking a few minutes to do some routine maintenance on your iPhone or iPad before tapping on that install button. Not only will it help ensure a smooth update, but you'll free up storage and clutter in the process, and you'll have a fresh backup at the ready should anything go wrong when you install the update.

We have a guide that walks you through cleaning up your device's storage and the best method for creating a backup.

Angela Lang/CNET

Which iPhones and iPads are supported?

Apple is keeping its portfolio of supported iPhone and iPad models the same as for iOS 13.

Devices that will support iOS 14, iPadOS 14 Phone 11 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) iPhone 11 Pro iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) iPhone 11 Pro Max iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) iPhone XS iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) iPhone XS Max iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) iPhone XR iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation) iPhone X iPad Pro 10.5-inch iPhone 8 iPad Pro 9.7-inch iPhone 8 Plus iPad (7th generation) iPhone 7 iPad (6th generation) iPhone 7 Plus iPad (5th generation) iPhone 6s iPad Mini (5th generation) iPhone 6s Plus iPad Mini 4 iPhone SE (1st generation) iPad Air (3rd generation) iPhone SE (2nd generation) iPad Air 2 iPod Touch (7th generation)

Jason Cipriani/CNET

How to install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14



Once the update goes live, usually around 10 a.m. PT, you'll install it just like any other software update. It's a good idea to have your device plugged into a charger to ensure you don't drain the battery, and a strong Wi-Fi connection will help speed up the process without burning through your data plan. On your iPhone or iPad, follow these steps:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Select General.

3. Tap Software Update.

Your device will connect to Apple's servers and prompt you to download and install the update. Follow the prompts to complete the installation. When your device reboots, it will be running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

Now that you have the latest software up and running, check out this list of our favorite iOS 14 features and how to use them. We also walk you through its new privacy features and a cool new camera mode to improve your selfie game.

