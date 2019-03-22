How to get Google Home to play your YouTube playlist

My daughter and I like to use our YouTube playlists go-to music -- much like you might use Spotify or Pandora playlists. Getting your Google Home Mini ( ), Home Hub or Home smart speaker to play your YouTube playlists can be hard to figure out, though, since the setup isn't exactly intuitive or obvious.

Here's how to get your device jamming to your playlist.

Getting connected

Open the Home app and tap on your device's icon on the home screen. Next, tap on Settings > Paired Bluetooth Devices > Enable Pairing Mode. Open the Bluetooth on your phone and under Available Devices, choose your Home device.

Now that your phone and your Google Home device are connected, open your YouTube app and start your playlist of choice. The music will play on your smart speaker.

Troubleshooting

If you're having problems, there are a couple of ways to get things working. First, make sure that your phone isn't connected to any other speaker at the moment by going to your Bluetooth settings on your phone.

Also, if you're using a Google Home Hub you may need to tap the cast icon above the YouTube video and select your Hub from the list.