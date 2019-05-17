How to do that gender face swap thing everyone's talking about

People all over social networks are embracing gender fluidity -- or at least gender-swapping filters -- by posting photos of their faces that have merged with traits associated with the opposite sex.

There are two new filters on Snapchat -- one to make you look more feminine and one to make you look more masculine. The "male" filter gives you facial hair, shorter hair and a stronger jawline. The "female" filter removes beards and replaces them with smooth skin, makeup and long locks of hair.

Curious? Here's how to use them.

Angela Lang/CNET

Finding and using Snapchat's genderswap filters

1. Open the camera screen on Snapchat and tap the screen.

2. Make sure your camera is facing you by tapping the rectangular arrows in the top corner.

2. Multiple filters will appear, but the gender swap filters should be within the first five options. Select the filter with the beard (for women) and the filter next to it with makeup (for men).

3. When you're camera ready, snap the picture.

Now you can send your gender swap photos to all of your friends and family.

