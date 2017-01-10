How to customize the appearance of Google Home

2:24 Close Drag

Out of the box, the Google Home comes in one configuration, a chalky white top with a gray fabric base.

Like the Amazon Echo, it might not fit in with your decor. If white and gray aren't your choice in colors, there are two things you can do to customize the appearance of your Google Home speaker.

Buy a new base

While you can't configure the colors of the Google Home at the time of purchase, Google did make the fabric base of the speaker removable.

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Official aftermarket bases, which come in six colors and two different materials, are available for purchase in the Google Store. The fabric options come in mango, marine and violet, while metal bases are available in carbon (black), copper and snow (white). The fabric bases start at $20 with free shipping. Metal configurations will set you back $40 each.

To install an aftermarket base, first unplug the power adapter from the speaker. Grab the base and pull downward. Giving it a gentle twist will help the magnets release easier. Install the aftermarket base by lining up the hole for the power adapter with the back of the speaker. The magnets should pull it into position.

Install a skin

Photo by Taylor Martin/CNET

If changing the color of the base isn't quite enough, there is another option. You can purchase a third-party skin to give the white top of the speaker a little more pizzazz.

In addition to basic colors, popular smartphone skin producer Slickwraps offers vinyl skins for Google Home in various color selections with carbon, metal, wood, leather, glitz, stone and hemp patterns. If none of these suits your style, there are plenty of other options online, which will run you anywhere from $10 to $30. Some even come with skins for the power adapter, which is a nice touch if it can't be hidden behind furniture.

Instructions for applying skins on the Google Home will vary, but take your time and make sure to properly align the wrap before pressing it firmly into place.

A skin will give you the opportunity to truly make your Google Home speaker yours, and match it to your style. Although, some white from the original color will ultimately show.

The bigger problem is that the light ring on the top of the speaker will be completely covered. You can barely see it in a very dimly-lit room. To sidestep this, you can enable sound queues in the Google Home app under Devices > Settings > Accessibility and toggling on Start of request and End of request.

To take it one step further, try mixing a skin and different color base. The walnut skin and the Carbon metal base look really great together.