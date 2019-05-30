How to control your Fire TV with Amazon Echo

Everyone loses their small Fire TV remote at some point -- we're not here to judge. Fortunately, when you can't find the remote or your hands are too busy to turn on your favorite movie, your Amazon Echo ( ) can save the day.

Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa, can help you play movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more using your Fire TV. You can also stop, pause, rewind and play the next episode with voice commands.

Before you connect your Amazon Echo device and the Fire TV, make sure they're both linked to the same Amazon account.

Connect your Amazon Alexa app to your Fire TV

1. Open your Amazon Alexa app and tap Settings.

2. Select TV and Video.

3. Choose Fire TV by tapping the plus sign.

4. Tap Link Your Alexa Device, then follow the on-screen instructions to finish setting up.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Connect to Hulu

1. Open your Amazon Alexa app and tap Settings.

2. Select TV and Video.

3. Tap Hulu.

4. Tap Link your Alexa Device and sign in to your Hulu account to finish the setup.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Fire TV Edition TVs stream with some help from...

Connect your Amazon Echo to your Fire TV

1. Go to settings on your Fire TV.

2. Scroll over and select Controllers & Bluetooth Devices.

3. Select Other Bluetooth Devices.

4. Click on your Echo profile to connect.

David Katzmaier / CNET

Turn on your Fire TV with a command

In order for you to turn on your Fire TV handsfree, go to Settings > Alexa > Turn on TV with Alexa.

Commands you can say to Alexa to start watching TV

"Alexa, watch Avengers: Infinity War."

"Alexa, play Downton Abbey."

"Alexa, play Golden Girls on Hulu."

"Alexa, search for Avengers on Hulu."

"Alexa, watch TBS on Hulu."

"Alexa, turn the volume up/down on Fire TV."

"Alexa, turn Fire TV on/off."