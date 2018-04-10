Facebook on Monday began alerting users whose data was accessed by Cambridge Analytics with a popup at the top of the News Feed.

But as is usually the case with all things Facebook, the alert is slowly being rolled out to impacted users. Instead of refreshing your News Feed countless times to try and trigger the alert, here's how you can check if your account was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Visit this Facebook support page and log into your account. Look for the Was My Information Shared? section, and there you will have your answer.

If you were one of the unlucky people whose data was accessed, Facebook will tell you what was shared and offer suggestions to tighten your account security. But note that your data may have been accessed due to a friend using the "This Is Your Digital Life" app. That fact alone is what makes this entire ordeal so frustrating.