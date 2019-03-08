How to buy concert tickets with Alexa

Buying tickets online has become a stressful, frustrating process. Furiously refreshing the page to beat out scalpers to buy Beyoncé tickets is surely no one's favorite pastime. Next time, try using Alexa.

Yep, Amazon's voice assistant can now order tickets to concerts, sporting events and any other live event on Ticketmaster.

Find tickets with Alexa

If you know exactly what show you're looking for, you can ask, "Alexa, ask Ticketmaster to find tickets for Hamilton."

Not sure what you want to see? With a simple voice command, you can search for events happening around you. Say "Alexa, open Ticketmaster" or "Alexa, ask Ticketmaster to find events this weekend."

You can ask your Amazon Echo ( ) specific questions about events that are on Ticketmaster, like "Alexa, ask Ticketmaster to find concerts in San Francisco," and "Alexa, when is Jimmy Eat World touring?"

You can search by saying the event's name, events in your city, events during a specific date range, or even just provide an artist or team name.

To help narrow your search, you can tell Alexa how many tickets you want to buy, and provide your desired price range.

Make your purchase

In order to complete your purchase, you'll need to enable the Ticketmaster Skill from the Alexa app. Then, you need to link your Ticketmaster account to Alexa, again in the app.

Once you've found the event and tickets you want, you will used your stored payment information on Ticketmaster to complete the purchase. Just follow the prompts Alexa gives you. Once you've finished your order, you'll get a confirmation email just like you would if you bought tickets from the Ticketmaster site or app.