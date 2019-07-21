Sarah Tew/CNET

All of your friends and family have suddenly aged 30 years overnight. Or at least that's what they're posting to social media. In fact, they're jumping on a new challenge that makes you look, like, really old. It's called the #AgeChallenge and you can try it yourself using FaceApp on any phone. I tried this myself, and it was shocking to see the change. Let's just say, I'd prefer to stay young forever.

The gist of it is that you supply a photo of yourself and the app uses AI to pattern how you age. Although FaceApp didn't thin out, shorten or grey my hair, it did wrinkle my forehead, put bags under my eyes and add lots of loose skin around my chin. Future me has some deep smile lines.

Before you dive in, you should know something. Some people are concerned that FaceApp's privacy clause gives the company license to use your photos broadly after you upload them to the company's servers.

On the other hand, security researchers suggest that FaceApp does not take photos of your face and transfer them to Russia, FaceApp's headquarters, for improper use. These researchers found that only the original pictures you upload go to the company's server to create the aged version of yourself. They have not reported malicious findings.

Here's what you do if you want to try on old age for yourself.

Katie Conner/CNET

Make me look older!

Brace yourself, you may not like what you see (or you may love it!).

1. Download FaceApp for iPhone or Android.

2. You can either upload a photo from your camera roll or take a new photo from the app. You'll need to give the app permission to access your camera or photos. You can always turn off these permissions later.

3. Once you have selected the picture, scroll to the right and tap Age.

4. Your age options are Original, Young, Young 2 and Old. Select Old to see yourself magically age in seconds. If you choose the Young filters, you'll get smoother-looking skin.

5. Tap Apply. If you want your original and old age pictures to show side by side, tap Layouts and select Duo. Then tap the Old icon.

6. To share your photo on social media, tap the down arrow in FaceApp's top right corner.

7. Select Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or other to share your aging journey with all of your friends.

Did you try the #AgeChallenge? What did you think? Let us know in the comments. And if you want to see what you look like in another gender's skin, there's an app for that, too.

Now playing: Watch this: Turn your iPhone photos into works of art

Mentioned Above Apple iPhone XS (64GB, space gray) $834 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.