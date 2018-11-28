CNET también está disponible en español.

Smart Home

How to display your holiday photos on Google Home Hub, Amazon Echo Show and Facebook Portal

Here's how to use a smart display to warm hearts and liven up your decor this season.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Tired of the same old holiday decorations? You can add a little digital dazzle to your holiday decor using your Google Home Hub ($149 at Walmart), Amazon Echo Show ($230 at Amazon) or Facebook Portal to make a festive slideshow. 

It only takes a few minutes to set up and will make you grin every time you look at it.

How to set up a slideshow on an Amazon Echo Show

Before you can create a slideshow for your Echo Show, you'll need to set up a Christmas photo album:

  • Go to the Amazon Photos site.
  • Select AlbumCreate Album.
  • Give your new album a name and choose Create
  • Pick the photos you want to add, then select Add to Album.

To set up the slideshow:

  • Swipe down from the home screen on your Echo Show. 
  • Select Settings > Display > Photo Slideshow

To start the slide show say, "Alexa, show my [whatever you named your Christmas album]."

amazon-event-2018-product-photos-17

You can replace the stock photos with your own on the Echo Show. 

 Ry Crist/CNET

How to set up a slideshow on a Facebook Portal

You probably set your Portal to show photos from Facebook when you went through the initial setup. However, you can go back and change the settings to show a holiday-themed slideshow.

First, you'll need at least one Facebook album that contains holiday photos. To create one:

  • Open the Facebook app on your phone or tablet.
  • Go to Menu > See More > Photos > Add
  • Choose the photos from your device that you'd like to add.
  • Tap Done > +Album > Create New Album
  • Name your album and tap Create

Now you have an album of holiday photos you can use on your Portal. 

holiday-portal

Portal holiday slideshow.

 Alina Bradford/CNET

To display your holiday album on your Facebook Portal:

  • Swipe left on the Portal's home screen.
  • Go to Settings > Superframe > Facebook Photos.
  • Follow the onscreen directions to unlock this feature so you can edit your selections. 
  • Scroll down to Albums and slide the tabs beside all of your previous album and photo selections to off.
  • Next, toggle on your Christmas album.
  • Finally, go to Settings > General > Screen Off and toggle on the 1 Hour option so that the display doesn't shut off right away.

During a party or gathering, the movement in the room should be enough to trigger the motion detector and keep the screen from going into rest mode.

google-home-hub-foto

You can use your Home Hub as a digital photo frame.

 Juan Garzon / CNET

How to set up a slideshow on a Google Home Hub

With Google Photos, you can set up a Christmas slideshow that you can display on the Google Home Hub, or on your TV with a Chromecast.

Start by making an album of holiday photos:

  • On the Google Photos site or in the mobile app go to Albums > Create new album.
  • Name your album and tap or click Select Photos.
  • Click or tap on the photos you want and click Done.

To display your photos on your Home Hub or TV:

  • Open the Google Home app.
  • Tap on your Hub or Chromecast, then tap Device Settings.
  • Tap on Ambient Mode and then tap Google Photos.
  • Select the holiday album you created.

Both the Google Home Hub and Chromecast will play a slideshow of photos from your holiday album when they're idle.

Facebook Portal

