Dark Sky for Android now ends Aug. 1. These new weather apps are waiting

Jason Cipriani/CNET

The time has come, fellow Dark Sky users, to pick a different weather app. In May, Dark Sky announced it had been acquired by Apple and it would sunset the Android version of its weather app on July 1. Indeed, terribly sad news, but perhaps out of guilt, Dark Sky has extended the date to Aug. 1, giving you a little bit longer to find a replacement.

Dark Sky had over 1 million installs, according to its Play store listing that's since been taken down as part of the transition away from Android. Many people just like me who've come to rely on and expect timely push alerts just before it begins to rain or snow are going to need to find a weather app replacement this summer.

To be clear, you can keep using Dark Sky on your Android phone right now. It'll continue to work through the end of July. And, according to Dark Sky, if you're still signed up for the app's subscription service on Aug. 1, you'll receive a refund.

Below are three apps you can replace Dark Sky with, and surely there'll be more releases leading up to the app's sunset. Some suggestions below even use Dark Sky's data, which Apple has promised will continue working through the end of 2021. So while the Dark Sky app itself will be shut down, you can still take advantage of the same information, just in another form.

I'm going to keep digging through the countless weather apps listed in the Play store, and will add more apps to this list as we get closer to the Aug. 1 deadline.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Appy Weather

Appy Weather is powered by Dark Sky's API, but presents it in a totally different, and cleaner, format. It's akin to your Twitter feed, but instead of random memes, the feed includes periodic weather updates and sunrise/sunset time in expandable cards that provide more information in the main timeline view. You can also view the forecast in hourly or daily increments.

I like the minimal feel of Appy, and scrolling through the forecast has a natural feel to it. Appy is free to use its basic features, or $3.99 a year to unlock all features including widgets, notifications, radar and remove ads.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Weather Underground

Weather Underground takes a hyper-local approach to weather forecasting, leveraging data from personal weather stations. With access to over 250,000 stations, Weather Underground is able to create its own forecasts and provide weather information that you may find more accurate to your specific location, instead of other apps that apply an overall forecast to a city. In fact, I have my own weather station feeding into Weather Underground's data set.

You can use Weather Underground for free, or pay $19.99 a year or $3.99 a month to unlock premium features like smart forecasts, extended hourly forecasts and remove ads.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Fu*** Weather (Funny Weather)

If you're looking for a weather app with a bit of personality, Fu*** Weather is it. Instead of just presenting numbers and percentages, Fu*** Weather uses an entertaining mix of weather jargon and curse words to motivate you to get outside or warn you of horrible weather in the forecast. Fu*** Weather uses a combination of Dark Sky and AerisWeather for its data.

The app is free to download and use, with in-app purchases removing ads and unlocking more features like updating the forecast more often.

