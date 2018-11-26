Cyber Monday: How to get a smart speaker, smart bulbs and smart plug for $110

Want to make your home smart this season? Start today.

On Cyber Monday, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other retailers are discounting the smart home essentials -- a smart speaker, smart light bulbs and smart plugs ( ) -- you need to get started.

If you've already starting making your home smarter with a Google Home ( ) speaker and LiFX bulbs, you can still save on the next-level smart home devices, including a smart lock, doorbell and thermostat. (See our full Holiday Gift Guide here.)

Whether you're ready to upgrade your own home, or want to gift someone a smart home, here's how to get started for $110. Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The smart home essentials: $110 total

Smart speaker: $25

Whether you're loyal to Amazon, or love Google, you can get a smart speaker for $25.

The new Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) is on sale for $24 on Amazon this Cyber Monday, down from $50. This new Echo Dot came out in October, so this is a great deal on something so new.

The Google Home Mini speaker is available for $25 (down from $50) at a lot of different retailers, but the best place to buy it is Lowes. There you'll get a free GE C-Life light bulb with your purchase. The light bulb works with the speaker right out of box, no hub needed.

Read more: How to pick the right smart speaker

Smart light bulbs: $80

This Cyber Monday, you can get a Philips Hue starter kit, which includes two color-changing bulbs and the Hue bridge, for $80 on Amazon. These work with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

I recommend you start your smart home with at least two bulbs -- one for your entryway and one for your bedroom. The entryway light can turn on as you come home so you'll never fumble with your keys, and the bedroom bulb can act as a noise-free alarm clock.

Read more: Want a smart home? Start with your lights.

Smart plug: $5

If you buy any Amazon Echo ( ) speaker from Amazon, you should also absolutely pick up an Amazon Smart Plug for $5. It only works with Alexa, which is fine if you are buying an Echo speaker (which has Alexa onboard), and it's the best deal you will find on a smart plug.

Another good deal is on a TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi smart plug, which works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. It's on sale for $17, down 58% from $40.

Read more: How to pick the right smart plug.

Extra credit: $360 total

Smart lock/deadbolt: $120

One of our favorite smart locks, the August Smart Lock, is on sale on August's website this Cyber Monday for $120, a savings of $30.

It fits over your existing deadbolt and allows you to lock and unlock your door remotely from anywhere in the world. Even better, it will unlock as you and your phone come home and lock when you leave.

Read more: 5 reasons you need a smart lock.

Smart doorbell: $140

While you're at it, add even more security to your front door with a video doorbell. Best Buy is selling the Ring Doorbell 2, plus an Amazon Echo Dot for $140. The two together at full price would cost you $250.

Even if you already bought an Echo Dot, an extra one comes in handy in the kitchen, the bedroom and even the bathroom.

Read more: The best video doorbells you can buy right now.

Smart thermostat: $140

Nest thermostats are widely popular because they take all of the guesswork out of keeping your house comfortable while also saving money. The budget-friendly Nest Thermostat E is on sale for $139 ($40 off) on Best Buy's website.

