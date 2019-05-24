CNET también está disponible en español.

Check for issues before installing a Windows 10 update

Microsoft has a handy page that lets you see if a Windows 10 update has issues before you install it.

Microsoft this week released the Windows 10 May update, which includes a handful of nice improvements, such as a Windows light theme that the OS applies across the entire system, including the Taskbar, Start menu, Action Center and touch keyboard.

To grab the update, go to Settings, then Update & Security, then Windows Update and check for updates.

Microsoft adopted a go-slow rollout this update, which it described Tuesday as  "taking a measured and throttled approach"  that allows the software giant to monitor the health of the update on devices.

If you'd like to check for issues yourself before you upgrade Windows 10 to the latest version, Microsoft has a known issues and notifications page that lets you view the status of Windows 10 updates.

The page is a handy way to view current active issues as well as those that Microsoft has resolved in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Windows 10

