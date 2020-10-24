Esto también se puede leer en español.

Canceling Disney Plus isn't as simple as you think. Here's how to do it

How you cancel Disney's streaming service all depends on how you signed up.

You subscribed to Disney Plus, binge-watched all your favorite TV shows and movies, and now you want to cancel your subscription. What you need to know, however, is that the steps you need to take to end your subscription depend on how you signed up in the first place. 

Most people will need to sign into their Disney Plus account in a web browser to manage and cancel their subscription, but things do get tricky if you signed up using the phone app.

When you cancel your subscription, you'll still be able to watch Disney Plus movies and shows until the end of the billing cycle. Here's what you need to do.

If you've already watched everything you wanted to see, you can cancel by following these steps.

Cancel your subscription in a browser

This is the screen you'll need to be on to cancel.

1. Open www.disneyplus.com in a browser on your laptop or phone.

2. Log in with your username and password.

3. Select your profile icon.

4. Tap Account.

5. Select your subscription. It will say something like Disney Plus (monthly).

6. Click Cancel Subscription.

7. Select your reason for canceling. For example, too expensive or watched everything you wanted to.

8. Confirm you want to cancel by selecting Continue to Cancel.

Cancel Disney Plus in your iPhone settings

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap your name at the top.

3. Select Subscriptions.

4. Tap Disney Plus

5. Select Cancel Subscription.

Canceling Disney Plus is easiest from a web browser.

Cancel Disney Plus in the Google Play Store on your Android phone

1. Open the Google Play Store on your Android.

2. Tap Menu (three stacked lines) and select Subscriptions.

3. Select Disney Plus.

4. Tap Cancel subscription.

Don't worry, if you change your mind, you can always sign up again (and possibly get the bundle deal with Hulu and ESPN Plus).

Want to know more about Disney Plus? Here's everything you need to know about the streaming serviceevery show, movie, original and surprise release coming and how to turn on closed captions on Disney Plus.

