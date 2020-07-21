Canceling Disney Plus isn't as obvious as you think. Here's how to do it

You subscribed to Disney Plus to watch Hamilton, the musical and now you want to cancel your subscription. But the steps you take to quit before you're charged will depend on how you signed up in the first place.

Most people will need to sign into their Disney Plus account in a web browser to manage and cancel their subscription. And things get tricky if you signed up in your phone app.

But if you cancel your subscription, you'll still be able to watch Disney Plus movies and shows until the end of the billing cycle. Here's what you need to do.

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

Cancel your subscription in a browser

Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

1. Open www.disneyplus.com in a browser on your laptop or phone.

2. Log in with your username and password.

3. Select your profile icon.

4. Tap Account.

5. Select Billing details.

6. Select your subscription. It'll say something like Disney+ (monthly).

7. Click Cancel Subscription.

8. Confirm you want to cancel by selecting Complete Cancellation.

Cancel Disney Plus in your iPhone settings

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap your name at the top.

3. Select Subscriptions.

4. Tap Disney Plus.

5. Select Cancel Subscription.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Cancel Disney Plus in the Google Play Store on your Android phone

1. Open the Google Play Store on your Android.

2. Tap Menu (three stacked lines) and select Subscriptions.

3. Select Disney Plus.

4. Tap Cancel subscription.

Don't worry, if you change your mind, you can always sign up again (and possibly get the bundle deal with Hulu and ESPN Plus).

Want to know more about Disney Plus? Here's everything you need to know about the streaming service, every show, movie, original and surprise release coming and how to turn on closed captions on Disney Plus.