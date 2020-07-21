Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

UAE Mission to Mars Ghost of Tsushima SpaceX launch Monday Comic-Con 2020 iOS 14 hands-on TikTok ban explainer Stimulus check FAQs Netflix's Cursed

Canceling Disney Plus isn't as obvious as you think. Here's how to do it

The way you cancel Disney's streaming service depends on how you signed up.

Listen
- 01:46

You subscribed to Disney Plus to watch Hamilton, the musical and now you want to cancel your subscription. But the steps you take to quit before you're charged will depend on how you signed up in the first place. 

Most people will need to sign into their Disney Plus account in a web browser to manage and cancel their subscription. And things get tricky if you signed up in your phone app.  

But if you cancel your subscription, you'll still be able to watch Disney Plus movies and shows until the end of the billing cycle. Here's what you need to do.

Pixar Disney Plus

If you've already watched everything you wanted to see, you can cancel by following these steps.

 Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

Cancel your subscription in a browser

screen-shot-2020-07-20-at-2-37-05-pm.png

This is the screen you'll need to be on to cancel.

 Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

1. Open www.disneyplus.com in a browser on your laptop or phone.

2. Log in with your username and password.

3. Select your profile icon.

4. Tap Account.

5. Select Billing details.

6. Select your subscription. It'll say something like Disney+ (monthly).

7. Click Cancel Subscription.

8. Confirm you want to cancel by selecting Complete Cancellation.

Cancel Disney Plus in your iPhone settings

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap your name at the top.

3. Select Subscriptions.

4. Tap Disney Plus

5. Select Cancel Subscription.

Disney Plus

Canceling Disney Plus is easiest from a web browser.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Cancel Disney Plus in the Google Play Store on your Android phone

1. Open the Google Play Store on your Android.

2. Tap Menu (three stacked lines) and select Subscriptions.

3. Select Disney Plus.

4. Tap Cancel subscription.

Don't worry, if you change your mind, you can always sign up again (and possibly get the bundle deal with Hulu and ESPN Plus).

Want to know more about Disney Plus? Here's everything you need to know about the streaming serviceevery show, movie, original and surprise release coming and how to turn on closed captions on Disney Plus.

Now playing: Watch this: Disney Plus streaming app is fun and full of rich content
2:16