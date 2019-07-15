Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best laptop and Chromebook deals, save $587 on Dell XPS 13

Amazon Prime Day in full swing right now -- and we've already found some massive laptop savings. Most of the stand-out discounts are on gaming laptops (including the Asus ROG Zephyrus S with a huge $549 saving) and Chromebooks (like the HP Chromebook 14 for 40% off). But we've also found some superb deals on desktops and Fire tablets and iPads.

Keep in mind that rival retailers, including Walmart, eBay and Target, also have a load of laptop and PC deals running during the next two days to challenge Amazon's annual megasale. Walmart's sale kicked off on Sunday and will continue through July 17 on Walmart.com. And eBay's sitewide Crash Sale and Target's Deal Days summer sale also come online today.

Amazon has already marked down dozens of laptops and PCs today and there's no doubt plenty more to come. We've highlighted the best of the lot below.

Things to keep in mind

We'll collect all of the laptop and PC deals here.

We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out.

We're posting the best laptop, PC, Chromebook and MacBook deals right here -- regardless of retailer.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the 2018 edition of the XPS 13 -- yes, the one with the Webcam in the less-than-ideal position -- but it's still a great machine. And this is a superb price. Read the Dell XPS 13 (2018) review

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Yes: It's the new MacBook Air back at the old MacBook Air price. This is the 2018 edition of Apple's lightest laptop, which comes with a dual-core Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB hard drive. (Note that there's an even newer model, which has Apple's True Tone technology. Otherwise, this Amazon configuration is more or less exactly the same.) Read the MacBook Air (2019) review

Gaming laptops

Sarah Tew/CNET The 15.6-inch Dell G5 15 is a super solid entry-level gaming laptop. Walmart's configuration comes equipped with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8300H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 4GB Nvidia GeForceGTX 1060 Ti GPU. It also serves up a tandem storage solution with a speedy 256GB SSD and a roomy 1TB hard drive. Read the Dell G5 15 review

Sarah Tew/CNET The price continues to dip on this Acer gaming laptop. At the moment, for $900, you get a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. Read the Acer Predator Helios 300 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Ring the alarm: this deal is nuts. I reviewed the Asus Zephyrus S last year and loved its 15.6-inch HD display and backlit keyboard. And the GeForce GTX 1070 GPU is potent enough to handle just about any contemporary game. At this price -- a 31% discount off its pre-Prime Day total -- it's an absolute no-brainer for anyone looking for a powerful machine with a super sleek profile. Read the Asus Zephyrus S review

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon has dished up low prices on a few Asus gaming laptops in the run up to Prime Day -- and this one makes for a welcome addition. This deal features the older version of the Strix Scar II we reviewed last year but it comes equipped with solid components for the price: an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, GTX 1050 Ti graphics and a big 17.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Read the Asus ROG Strix GL504 Scar II review

Sarah Tew Razer's not known for inexpensive systems, so a price drop this low for its entry-level slim gaming laptop is worth taking a look at. Note that the discount only applies to the base system. Read the Razer Blade 15 review

Chromebooks



Lenovo Though it doesn't have enough firepower to serve as your main laptop, the S330 is good enough to serve as a secondary machine for the road or for young kids. It's about half the price of another Lenovo model we like, the Flex 11, with some similar specs and a larger -- though non-touchscreen -- display.

Sarah Tew/CNET And here's another worthwhile Chromebook deal: the Plus V2 is a two-in-one, which means you can use it as a laptop or flip the screen 360 degrees and use it as a tablet (or put it into tent mode or set it up like a kiosk for watching movies or giving presentations). This configuration features pretty pedestrian specs -- an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB hard drive -- but at this price, it's still a great deal. Read the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Asus debuted the Flip C434 in January, replacing the company's Chromebook C302 -- a breakout hit that was for a long time the top-ranked bestseller in Amazon's two-in-one category. The new model takes a few aesthetic departures from its predecessor, shifting away from the C302's two-tone black and silver to a more uniform brushed aluminum design. Asus has also bumped up the screen size: Now you get a 14-inch FHD display that's surrounded by relatively thin bezels. Read the Asus Flip C434 preview

Desktop PCs



Amazon had a similar rig on sale last year -- but with lesser components and a higher price tag. This year, you get a discount on a machine equipped with an 8-core Intel i7-9700K CPU and an Nvidia GeFore RTX 2070 graphics card along with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 240 SSD-1TB hard drive combo.



