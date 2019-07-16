Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Chromebooks, gaming laptops and MacBooks on sale now

We're coming into the final hours of Amazon Prime Day and many of the best laptop deals we found yesterday are still up for grabs. And we continue to find new discounts and price breaks on an hourly basis.
Most of the standout discounts we've seen so far have been on gaming laptops and Chromebooks. Monday morning's standout deal, $200 off the 2018 MacBook Air, briefly returned, sold out and is now available again (in Gold only). This morning's shocker, the $699 2017 MacBook Air, is currently waitlisted. But you can still grab the killer Microsoft Surface Pro 6 deal -- $799 with the Type Cover included. And we continue to find new markdowns on desktops, Fire tablets and iPads.
Keep in mind that rival retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy, eBay and Target have unleashed a torrent of laptop and PC deals to challenge Amazon's annual megasale. Walmart's sale kicked off on Sunday and will run through today on Walmart.com. Best Buy has discounts on MacBooks, tablets and convertible laptops. And eBay's sitewide Crash Sale and Target's Deal Days summer sale are in full swing.
Amazon will continue to mark down new laptops and PCs throughout the day, so check back often. We've highlighted the best deals available right now below.
This deal is currently waitlisted -- but you can still add your name to the list.
This version of the MacBook Air has 2017-era components -- probably not your top choice in 2019 -- but also a revered keyboard and a time-tested build. You can check out the full MacBook Air 2017 review here and a comparison of it with the newer 2018 model.
We got nearly 11 hours of battery life from this laptop, which is slim and lightweight and comes with a killer selection of components for the price.
The Surface Pro remains the king of Windows tablets, and this model's quad-core processor delivers outstanding performance. This configuration retails for $999 -- and the Type Cover usually costs an additional $89. If you ever wanted to buy the Surface Pro, now is the time.
This is the 2018 version of Dell's XPS 13, and it's an absolute steal at this price. Note that Amazon has been slowly increasing the price of this model since the deal debuted.
The new MacBook Air back at the old MacBook Air price. This is the 2018 edition of Apple's lightest laptop, which comes with a dual-core Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB hard drive. (Note that there's an even newer model, which has Apple's True Tone technology. Otherwise, this Amazon configuration is more or less exactly the same.) As of Tuesday afternoon, the deal was live for the Gold edition only.
The 256GB SSD version is also on sale for $1,099 -- the usual starting price for the 128GB model.
Availability has been intermittent, but this older MacBook Pro configuration is back in stock at the moment. Note that this is the model without the Touch Bar. But that's an inessential feature anyway, and you still get some pretty contemporary components, including a Core i5 CPU, a 128GB SSD and 8GB of RAM.
This deal is no longer available.
This Envy configuration features an eighth-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD and an Nvidia GeForce MX150 CPU, which has proved to be a good chip for faster video and photo editing and playing current games at low to medium graphics settings.
Gaming laptops
This is a great budget value for the price, with a Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card and a 256GB SSD.
The 15.6-inch Dell G5 15 is a supersolid entry-level gaming laptop. Walmart's configuration comes equipped with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8300H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 4GB Nvidia GeForceGTX 1060 Ti GPU. It also serves up a tandem storage solution with a speedy 256GB SSD and a roomy 1TB hard drive.
Amazon has dished up low prices on a few Asus gaming laptops in the run up to Prime Day -- and this one makes for a welcome addition. This deal features the older version of the Strix Scar II we reviewed last year but it comes equipped with solid components for the price: an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, GTX 1050 Ti graphics and a big 17.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Note that the model with the larger, 256GB SSD hard drive appears to be less expensive than the comparable model with the 128GB drive.
This laptop was selling for $900 in the first hours of Day 1. Still, for $1,077, you get a15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. Note that Amazon has been slowly increasing the price of this model since it debuted.
Ring the alarm: Tthis deal is nuts. I reviewed the Asus Zephyrus S last year and loved its 15.6-inch HD display and backlit keyboard. And the GeForce GTX 1070 GPU is potent enough to handle just about any contemporary game. At this price -- a 31% discount off its pre-Prime Day total -- it's an absolute no-brainer for anyone looking for a powerful machine with a supersleek profile.
The Alienware 17 is built like a tank and comes equipped with well-designed lighting scheme and controls. This configuration, which includes a newer eighth-gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 8GB of DDR4 SDRAM and a 1TB hard drive, is powered by Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 GPU.
It's not the fastest 17-inch gaming laptop, but it's got better battery life than most in exchange. This model includes an Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q, 144Hz screen, Intel i7-8750H, 32GB RAM and 512GB SSD. (Note we previously listed the sale price as $2,299; this was given to us in error.)
This deal is no longer available.
Razer's not known for inexpensive systems, so a price drop this low for its entry-level slim gaming laptop is worth taking a look at. Note that the discount only applies to the base system.
Chromebooks
Though it doesn't have enough firepower to serve as your main laptop, the S330 is good enough to serve as a secondary machine for the road or for young kids. It's about half the price of another Lenovo model we like, the Flex 11, with some similar specs and a larger -- though non-touchscreen -- display.
And here's another worthwhile Chromebook deal: The Plus V2 is a two-in-one, which means you can use it as a laptop or flip the screen 360 degrees and use it as a tablet (or put it into tent mode or set it up like a kiosk for watching movies or giving presentations). This configuration features pretty pedestrian specs -- an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB hard drive -- but at this price, it's still a great deal.
This one was sold out earlier -- but it's now back. Asus debuted the Flip C434 in January, replacing the company's Chromebook C302 -- a breakout hit that was for a long time the top-ranked bestseller in Amazon's two-in-one category. The new model takes a few aesthetic departures from its predecessor, shifting away from the C302's two-tone black and silver to a more uniform brushed aluminum design. Asus has also bumped up the screen size: Now you get a 14-inch FHD display that's surrounded by relatively thin bezels.
Desktop PCs
The Acer Chromebase AIO is a bit of an oddity: a desktop PC with the aesthetics of the iMac and the guts (and operating system) typical of a bargain-bin Chromebook. This system was $799 when it debuted in 2016; at the moment, Amazon is selling it for $320. The components are less than impressive -- an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 16GB SSD -- but you also get a 23.8-inch HD LED IPS backlit display (and a keyboard and mouse).
This deal is no longer available.
This is a pretty decent price for an entry-level desktop with an Intel i5-9400F (the "F" processors have no integrated GPU), 8GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, a 120GB SSD, a 1TB HDD and Wi-Fi 5.
This deal is no longer available.
Amazon had a similar rig on sale last year -- but with lesser components and a higher price tag. This year, you get a discount on a machine equipped with an eight-core Intel i7-9700K CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card along with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 240 SSD-1TB hard drive combo.
