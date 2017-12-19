All the holiday shipping deadlines you need to know

Christmas is one week away. Whether you are sending gifts direct from Amazon or another online retailer or shipping boxes of presents yourself, you've got some important deadlines fast approaching. See below for the cutoff dates for guaranteed Christmas delivery, from USPS, UPS and Fedex to Amazon, Best Buy and Target.
USPS
If you're shipping via USPS, you will need to send your packages by the following dates in order to ensure they arrive before December 25. USPS will deliver mail as usual on December 24, but no mail will be delivered on December 25.
- Dec. 19: First-Class Mail
- Dec. 20: Priority Mail
- Dec. 22: Priority Mail Express Service
FedEx
If you're shipping via FedEx, you will need to send your packages by the following dates in order to ensure they arrive by December 25. Some FedEx services (FedEx First Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, and FedEx 2Day) will deliver on Saturday for an extra $16 Saturday delivery fee per package. Some FedEx services (FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City (Priority)) will deliver on Christmas day.
- Dec. 19: Express Saver
- Dec. 20: Two-day
- Dec. 21: Overnight shipping deadline
UPS
If you're shipping via UPS, you will need to send your packages by the following dates in order to ensure they arrive before December 24. Some UPS services (UPS 2nd Day Air, UPS Next Day Air) will deliver on Saturday, December 23. No UPS packages are delivered on Christmas day.
- Dec. 18: UPS 3 Day Select
- Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air
- Dec. 21: Next Day Air
Major retailers
Ordering gifts online? Here are the shipping deadlines you'll need to meet for some popular online retailers. Order by these dates to ensure you'll get your packages by December 24:
Amazon
- Dec. 18: Standard shipping
- Dec. 22: Two-day shipping (free with Prime)
- Dec. 23: One-day shipping (select cities, free with Prime)
- Dec. 24, 9:30 a.m. local time: Same-day delivery (select cities, free with Prime)
- Dece. 24, 9:45 p.m. local time: Two-hour delivery (select cities, free and exclusive with Prime via Prime Now)
Apple
- Dec. 21, 5 p.m. local time: Free, two-day shipping on in-stock Apple products
- Dec. 22, 3 p.m. local time: Free one-day shipping of in-stock iPhones or Next Day shipping on other products
- Dec. 24: In-store pickup
Best Buy
- Dec. 19: Large home delivery items (appliances and TV larger than 51 inches)
- Dec. 20, 10:30 a.m. CT: Most items via two-day shipping
- Dec. 24, 12 p.m. local time: Same-day shipping (select areas and products)
- Dec. 24, before 4 p.m. local time: Store Pickup (most stores close at 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 24)
Dell
The following shipping deadlines are for PCs marked "Ships Same Day," ordered by 2 p.m. CST:
- Dec. 20: Expedited shipping
- Dec. 21: Express shipping
Jet.com
- Dec. 20, 2 p.m. local time: Two-day shipping
Kohl's
- Dec. 18: Standard shipping
- Dec. 19, 1 p.m. CST: Two-day shipping
- Dec. 20, 1 p.m. CST: One-day shipping
Target
- Dec. 18: Premium shipping (two business days)
- Dec. 21: Express shipping (one business day)
Toys R Us
- Dec. 18: Free shipping for orders $29 or more
- Dec. 20: Expedited shipping (3 p.m. ET), Express shipping (11:59 p.m. ET)
- Dec. 24: Free store pickup (6 p.m. local time)
Walmart
- Dec. 19: Two-day shipping
- Dec. 23, 4 p.m. local time: In-store pick-up for online orders
Updated, 19 Dec. at 1:55 p.m.: Adds information about Jet.com and Walmart
